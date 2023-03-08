UBC Selects THREAD to Launch New SitePlus Offering and Optimize Evidence Generation

Collaboration offers sponsors full-featured central site model with research services and technology to expand access and improve patient experience in post-approval research

BLUE BELL, Pa. and CARY, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United BioSource LLC (UBC), a leading provider of evidence development services, and THREAD, a decentralized research and consulting services provider, today announced the launch of SitePlus. A next-generation, post-approval research model, SitePlus offers nationwide, direct-to-patient recruitment strategies, enables inclusive enrollment of diverse patient populations, and reduces the burden of patients and providers participating in late-stage research.

SitePlus combines UBC's solutions with THREAD's technology to empower central site study designs focused on patients and improving the post-approval research experience for sites. It also enables biopharmaceutical sponsors to contract with UBC as a central research center with investigator and coordinator services. SitePlus connects UBC's central principal investigator and patient coordinating center expertise with THREAD's unified technology platform and consulting services for data capture, telehealth, and patient engagement.

"Traditional site-only research models are not sufficient to meet the growing demands of regulators, payors, and providers to generate evidence that demonstrates the safety and value of treatments," said UBC President & Chief Executive Officer Bekki Brown. "The THREAD technology platform supports our customer offering by enabling a more flexible approach to patient recruitment and engagement and, ultimately, amplifies the return on evidence generation investment for our clients."

UBC and THREAD's collaboration expands the companies' enterprise partnership an additional three (3) years to continue supporting UBC's decentralized research and eCOA solutions that enable patient-centered research studies to be conducted in the clinic, in the home, and on-the-go.

"SitePlus will enable UBC's customers to expand their geographic footprint for study recruitment and offer their research to a broader population supported by a precision screening process," said THREAD Co-Founder and CEO John Reites. "We are excited UBC selected us as their partner to enable its new SitePlus offering while aligning with our mission to advance research for everyone, everywhere."

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market providing integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.

About THREAD

THREAD's® purpose is to leverage its industry-leading decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, THREAD empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

