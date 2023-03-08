SparkCognition Launches the First Generative AI Platform for Industrials

Technology Enables Organizations to Augment Sensors and Generate Insights Faster with a Fraction of the Data at Significantly Lower Cost

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Generative AI Platform, a first-of-a-kind capability focused on the needs of the industrial sector. This next-generation capability will enable organizations to apply AI even when data sets are sparse, enhancing and accelerating outcomes.

SparkCognition's Generative AI can autonomously augment data sets by generating high-quality content in the form of synthetic text, images, audio, and other signals. As a result, customers can apply AI to problems where they couldn't previously. The SC Generative AI Platform enables a more comprehensive view of asset performance or an entire end-to-end process by enhancing low-fidelity data to provide high-fidelity insights and extrapolating low-resolution images to high-resolution views. It can also create imagery for use in simulated real-world environments, allowing organizations to analyze complex scenarios. These capabilities enable organizations to reduce the amount of foundational information needed to make informed decisions by a factor of 20X or more while executing in a fraction of the time.

To further enhance the value of its Generative AI Platform, SparkCognition is developing industry-specific large language models (LLM), deep learning algorithms that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate content from large unstructured datasets. The applications of this technology have broad implications on how organizations prioritize R&D investments, manage production, optimize supply, direct distribution, and more.

"SparkCognition's Generative AI will allow us to leverage the power of LLMs for improved data-driven actions in our cement and textile operations," said Waleed Saigol, Director, Maple Leaf Cement and Kohinoor Textile Mills. "It will be an order of magnitude better than our current approach and capabilities and will immediately impact our maintenance practices, labor productivity, and business decision-making across our 8,500 employees."

The market for generative AI is accelerating, with analysts reporting a compounded annual growth rate of 34.6% and a market size of $109.3B in 2030, up from $10.8B in 2022. Contributing to this explosive growth will be the ability to fine-tune generative models using a company's data, whether derived from sensors or produced by deep learning techniques, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). The result will be models trained on large datasets, then fine-tuned for industrial applications.

"Generative AI will accelerate the rate of digital transformation by disrupting the way organizations approach decision-making and data management," said Bruce Porter, Chief Data Scientist at SparkCognition. "With the release of the SparkCognition Generative AI Platform, industrial organizations can generate real-time, cost-effective, critical insights to solve the most pressing challenges and redefine best practices."

SparkCognition is at the forefront of empowering the industrial sector. Like smartphones liberated apps with never-before-seen features, generative AI will inspire a new generation of disruptive AI applications without requiring massive training data.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and help ensure worker safety. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies, including machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision, lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical problems—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, and eliminate accidents, all while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power of your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com.

