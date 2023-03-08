Kettle Promotes Lauren Kushner to CEO

Olivier Peyre Appointed as First Creative Chair for the Stagwell (STGW) Agency; Additional Key Hires Lead Renewed Focus on Growth and Client Success

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle, the fearless creative agency renowned for its work with Apple, American Express and T-Mobile, announced the promotion of Lauren Kushner to the position of CEO. In doing so, Kushner joins the ever-growing ranks of female CEOs within the Code and Theory Network and Stagwell.

Since joining the company in 2011, Lauren's tenure as Managing Director has helped grow Kettle into what it is today, heading up client relationships and winning countless awards along the way. In her new role, Kushner will oversee the agency's strategic direction, operations, and growth initiatives. She will work closely with the agency's leadership team to further enhance Kettle's capabilities and expand its services to a broader client base. Kushner will also continue her focus on DEI efforts.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO," said Lauren Kushner, CEO, Kettle. "Our success is proof that when you create with resilience and empathy, positive change in our field is possible. I'm looking forward to continuing our momentum, building a sustainable and successful business, empowering our team, and delivering unparalleled work for our clients and partners.

Kushner succeeds Olivier Peyre, Founder and current CEO, who has been newly appointed as Creative Chair. From its inception, Peyre helped Kettle gain widespread recognition as a global creative powerhouse, partnering with some of the world's most prestigious and challenger brands. Now, Peyre will continue his distinctive creative legacy with full dedication to clients and internal teams on creative strategy and best-in-class execution across projects. Furthermore, the move cements Kettle's commitment to inclusive leadership, and a strategic focus on the convergence of creative and technology capabilities enhanced by its alignment within the Code and Theory Network. Kettle joined the Code and Theory Network in 2020.

"Lauren is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of delivering results for our ambitious clients, all while building a sustainable, future-forward business," states Peyre. "As we embark on our next chapter of growth, I am confident that she is the right person to lead us in this forever challenging and changing landscape."

Dan Gardner, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Code and Theory Network, "I am thrilled to see the changes at Kettle. Olivier's ability to service clients while moving creativity and culture forward is unparalleled. And Lauren's commitment to breaking barriers and leading successful teams will undoubtedly accelerate the agency's growth."

These moves come amid accelerated momentum for Kettle, which experienced double-digit growth in 2022, and aims to deepen its product and marketing capabilities. Alongside Kushner's and Peyre's appointments, Kettle announced several promotions and senior hires meant to accelerate Kettle's capability set across creative technology solutions:

Camille Imbert , who has been at Kettle since the agency's launch, has been promoted to Executive Creative Director;

Brian Austin , previously at Code and Theory for almost a decade, has been hired as Group Director of Strategy;

Carolin Harris , ex-AKQA Portland, has been appointed Group Creative Director;

Annie Perry and Giana Roca have each been promoted to Director of Production, each focusing on different accounts.

To learn more about Kettle, please visit wearekettle.com

About Kettle

Kettle is a digital-native creative agency that operates at the intersection of design and technology. Its client portfolio includes Apple, T-Mobile, American Express, Discover, Nike, NBC Universal, and many more. The company specializes in delivering digital products and experiences that foster stronger connections between brands and customers. Kettle aims to be the go-to partner for tackling the most ambitious challenges in the industry, ranging from helping start-ups disrupt the status quo to guiding and supporting established leaders constantly redefining their field. For more information, visit wearekettle.com .

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the digital-first creative and technology group within Stagwell, built to partner with businesses to navigate the complexity of changing consumer behaviors and emerging technologies. With a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entire consumer journey, we crave the hardest problems to solve. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, MediaCurrent, Rhythm, TrueLogic, and YML.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

