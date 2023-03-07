Phillips 66® Honors Two Oklahoma City Educators at Big 12 Basketball Championships

Live to the Full Heroes™ program shines spotlight on educators going above and beyond in their communities

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Oklahoma City educators have been named the 2023 Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ honorees and will be recognized during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships this week. Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts.

The Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ program shines a spotlight on people in Big 12 communities who make a positive impact through sports and education. (PRNewswire)

As part of this initiative, Phillips 66 teamed up with DonorsChoose to donate $100,000 to fund a 2x match to community donations for teachers in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, metro-area schools. Two incredible Oklahoma City teachers ­— Brielle Thierry from Millwood Elementary School and Victor Macias from Santa Fe South Middle School — will be honored at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships on Friday, March 10, and receive an additional $6,600 donation to support their schools and classrooms.

"Teachers' importance in our society and the importance of lending them our support can't be overstated," says John Field, manager of brand marketing at Phillips 66. "We are proud to shine a light on teachers through the Live to the Full Heroes program and offer them our support so they can continue making an impact in the lives of their students and in turn, their communities."

To contribute to a local teacher's project in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Lubbock or Amarillo metro-area schools, visit DonorsChoose.org/phillips66 to make a donation. Teachers in those cities are also welcome to add projects for funding at DonorsChoose.org/teachers.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championship is the longest-running collegiate relationship in history. As part of the relationship, Phillips 66 also makes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

About Phillips 66 Gas

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and responsibly providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,000 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information, visit www.phillips66gas.com or follow us on social media.

Media Contact:

Natalie MacIntosh

Carmichael Lynch for Phillips 66

Natalie.macintosh@clynch.com

Brielle Thierry – Millwood Elementary School, Oklahoma City. Ms. Thierry is a phenomenal teacher. She works to bring creativity, imagination and teamwork to every lesson plan using hands-on learning activities in her classroom. Going above and beyond expectations is something that she does on a regular basis, getting her students everything that they need to succeed. (PRNewswire)

Victor Macias – Santa Fe South Middle School, Oklahoma City. Coach Macias has always dreamed of being an educator, and now, he’s proud to be called “coach.” Because of limited space, he teaches his PE classes in a small common area next to the library. Whether it’s by creating games tailored to his unconventional gym or encouraging students to dream big, Coach Macias goes the extra mile in everything he does as an educator. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phillips 66