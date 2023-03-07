Nova Space Professional Program Named 2022 Gold Winner By The Horizon Interactive Awards for Training and E-Learning

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.'s (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary, Nova Space, has been announced as the Horizon Interactive Awards 2022 Gold Winner in Websites – Training and E-Learning for its Nova Space Professional Program. Having previously been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group, the multiple award-winning professional development program from Nova Space bridges the global space industry gaps by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive courses to support the growing need for space workforce development.

By offering digital credentials that reference a learner's demonstrated mastery and application of skills, the Nova Space Professional Program is making it easier for organizations to source, train, and upskill the talent necessary to keep pace with the massive growth in the industry.

For Nova Space, these awards represent a continuing recognition of the quality training Nova Space provides that no competitor has been able to reach. Before the release of the Nova Space Professional Program of courses, alternative solutions in the market all suffered from low student throughput at face-to-face events or rudimentary online solutions that don't present research-backed e-learning instructional design methods, instead primarily presenting information in a slide deck or video lectures.

"I could not be prouder of the Nova Space team for continuing to present top-quality training and workforce development for the quickly expanding Space Industry. Encompassing both commercial and government human capital requirements, the Space ecosystem is truly at an inflection point as the necessary workforce does not exist to support the predicted growth over the next 20 year. Nova Space has positioned itself to be the leader in providing solutions that are scalable and directly impact the skill-focused requirements that Space companies so badly need," said Joseph Horvath, CEO of Nova Space.

"When we founded Nova Space, our guiding principle was to build learning experiences that change the shape of our student's careers and business outcomes for our clients. Using the best instructional design techniques to teach invaluable skills for the space industry, the Nova Space Professional Program has turned into something special. This latest Horizon Interactive Gold Award further proves the instructional and market value of our offering," said Christopher Allen, COO of Nova Space.

The Horizon Interactive Awards, now in its 21st year, has become one of the most prestigious awards in the field of interactive, web design and creative media. The competition recognizes, promotes, and awards the best web sites and web site design, interactive, videos, online advertising, print media and mobile applications.

About Pure Capital Solutions, Inc.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc. has been assisting small to medium-sized businesses by investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

About Nova Space, Inc.

Nova Space, Inc. is a professional-development company aimed at bridging the space industry's skills gap by offering virtual, asynchronous, and interactive space professional courseware to individuals from all backgrounds and to organizations that want to enhance their recruiting, training, and retention efforts to become more efficient and proficient within the growing space ecosystem. Learn more by visiting novaspaceinc.com and view our demonstration video.

About Horizon Interactive Awards

Each year, the Horizon Interactive Awards receives thousands of entries from all over the world and a volunteer panel of industry professionals, from diverse multi-media, graphic design, advertising and marketing backgrounds, review the entries to determine the work that is to be recognized. Over the past 19 seasons, the Horizon Interactive Awards has received tens of thousands of entries from nearly all 50 states in the USA and over 40 other countries worldwide.

