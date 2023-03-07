Mission Wealth Named #2 on Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews revealed that Mission Wealth is No. 2 on its 2023 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors for firms with 50+ employees. This is Mission Wealth's second consecutive year ranking No. 2 on the InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list.

Mission Wealth ranks No. 2 on the 2023 InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list.

"We are honored to be named by InvestmentNews as one of the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2023," said Matthew Adams, Chief Executive Officer. "The passion with which our team cares for our clients, for each other, and for our community is what makes Mission Wealth such a unique and rewarding place to work. We have enjoyed significant growth in recent years, and we are proud of our career advancement and professional development opportunities within our firm which have been galvanized by our culture of promoting from within. As a 100% employee-owned firm evolving to a national presence, we believe our future is incredibly bright and I couldn't be more proud of the dedicated group of professionals we have assembled."

This annual list represents 75 financial employers that go beyond offering their advisors attractive benefits and perks and create workplaces that empower employees with the skills and confidence necessary to deliver the best possible investment and financial planning guidance to clients.

"Every year, InvestmentNews is proud to profile those who prioritize taking care of their own. We applaud this year's Best Firms for Advisors winners for investing in their most precious resource: their people." said Paul Curcio, executive editor of InvestmentNews.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), proudly serves over 2,450 families and manages over $5.3 billion in assets across the United States. For more information on Mission Wealth's values or services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360 .

