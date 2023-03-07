It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10™ Cosmetics & Ex10sions Celebrate International Women's Day with Annual 50% Off Sale

The female-founded brands host sale to give back to their loyal women-based consumer base.

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, founder, CEO and full-owner of famed haircare brand, It's a 10® Haircare, as well as Be A 10 Cosmetics™ and Ex10sions by Carolyn is celebrating International Women's Day by giving back to her loyal consumer base, which is made up by a majority of women. Like last year, Carolyn and her lineup of beauty-brands are excited to offer 50% off site-wide sales to celebrate the annual holiday beginning today, March 7th and lasting through March 10th, 2023, making these the brands' biggest sales this year.

As a Latina who founded and now fully-owns several successful companies, she hopes that through those ventures she can continue to inspire her and her brands' loyal fans to believe in themselves and follow their dreams – no matter how big or small they may be.

"As a woman business owner, my proudest achievement to date has been transforming my companies into the successful, cult-favorite brands they are today. Even though this sounds like a professional accomplishment, it's so much more than that - it's personal. As a Hispanic woman who's making strides in a male-dominated industry, it's always something I've been extremely proud of. In just a few years, it's become more successful than I've ever imagined, and I've inspired so many people from beautiful, diverse backgrounds to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams as well."

The sale will begin today, March 7th 2023, on ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com and HairEx10sions.com and run until 11:59pm on March 10th 2023. Here users can expect to shop for favorites such as It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, the new Be a 10 Be Separate Mascara, or Ex10sions hair extensions for half off. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

For more information on Carolyn Aronson, and to follow her inspiring journey as a major player in the business and beauty arenas, you can follow @itsa10CEO on Instagram.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

