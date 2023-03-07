Hostess Brands Brings Joy to the Breakfast Table with New Hostess® Donettes® Old Fashioned Mini Donuts and Hostess® Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts

Both breakfast treats feature moist cake and craveable flavor, perfect for bringing a little extra delight to your family's day

LENEXA, Kan., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands announced today the launch of two new breakfast snacks: Hostess® Donettes® Old Fashioned mini donuts and Hostess® Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. The delectable new Baby Bundts flavor and Donettes variety are extensions of two of the brand's most loved product lines.

Donettes Old Fashioned deliver donut shop taste and quality to breakfast, complete with a scrumptious, moist texture and a sweet glaze in poppable form. Baked with real cocoa*, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts feature rich chocolate cake topped with a delicious drizzle. The mini donuts and bundt cakes have no artificial colors or flavors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup.

"We're excited to introduce these two new snacks to our lineup of delicious indulgences," says Chris Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands LLC. "The new Donettes Old Fashioned bring the flavor of a classic donut shop offering right to your home from the grocery store and fan-favorite chocolate is a perfect match for our popular Baby Bundts line. These delicious new treats are sure to bring a little bit of joy to the start of the day."

Both products will be available later this month at grocery retailers nationwide. The Donettes Old Fashioned mini donuts will come in 10.5-ounce packages and Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts will come in 10-ounce multipacks containing eight individually wrapped bundts. The snacks also will be available at convenience stores nationwide with Donettes Old Fashioned sold in 10.5-ounce packages and Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts sold in 2.5-ounce single-serve packages.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com .

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and zero sugar cookie brands. With annual sales of $1.4 billion and approximately 3,000 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

*Processed with alkali

