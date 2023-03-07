FDA Grants Lenire® Tinnitus Treatment Device De Novo Approval

Neuromod Devices' non-invasive device, Lenire, is the first of its kind granted approval to treat tinnitus in the US market.

At least 25,000,000 Americans are suffering from tinnitus, 2,700,000 are veterans.

FDA approval based on results of 112-patient pivotal TENT-A3 clinical trial supported by confirmatory Real-World Evidence from 204 patients.

TENT-A3 primary endpoint analysis showed that patients at least moderately impacted by tinnitus 1 achieved a clinically meaningful improvement following the bimodal phase of the trial. This was consistent with what was observed in the Real-World Evidence submitted to the FDA.

Over the entire trial, 79.4% of patients experienced a clinically significant improvement. 82.4% were compliant to bimodal treatment and 88.6% would recommend Lenire as a tinnitus treatment.

When compared to sound therapy alone, patients at least moderately impacted by tinnitus 1 were significantly more likely to achieve a clinically meaningful improvement using Lenire's bimodal stimulation.

Treatment with Lenire to be available for Americans with tinnitus from April 2023 .

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod Devices Ltd. announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo approval to Lenire, the first bimodal neuromodulation device of its kind to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of tinnitus.

Neuromod Devices CEO Ross O'Neill (PRNewsfoto/Neuromod Devices Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Tinnitus, which is commonly known as 'ringing in the ears', is a complex neurological condition that causes a perception of sound when there is no external source. It is estimated that at least 25 million Americans2 are currently suffering from tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a silent burden on the USA's national healthcare system, costing an estimated $660 per patient per year for visits to clinics alone3. Tinnitus is also the most prevalent and fastest-growing service-connected disability compensated for by The US Veterans Administration (VA), with more than 2.7 million veterans compensated in 20224 and 12% year-on-year growth5. It is estimated that the VA paid out more than $4.9 billion through its Veterans Compensation benefits program for tinnitus alone in 20226, with further undisclosed expenditure on treatments, such as hearing aids, sound therapy and counselling, which deliver varying levels of success.

"Lenire's approval not only means that millions of Americans living with tinnitus can get the treatment they need but further validates over a decade of research and development that resulted in a safe solution that provides relief for tinnitus patients. Lenire is the first bimodal neuromodulation device to go through the rigors of the FDA's De Novo process. For patients that are at least moderately impacted by their tinnitus1, Lenire has now been shown to be more effective than sound therapy, which is one of the current clinical standards of treatment." said Ross O'Neill, Neuromod Devices' Founding CEO.

The FDA's De Novo approval is based on the success of Lenire's third large-scale clinical trial, TENT-A3, supported by Real-World Evidence from 204 patients. Over the entire trial, 79.4% of the patients experienced a clinically significant improvement, 82.4% were compliant to bimodal treatment, and 88.6% responded that they would recommend Lenire as a tinnitus treatment7. The TENT-A3 primary endpoint analysis showed that patients that were at least moderately bothered by tinnitus, which includes patients in the moderate, severe and catastrophic categories as defined by the Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI)1, achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in tinnitus following the bimodal treatment phase of the trial. The analysis showed that this patient group were more likely to achieve a clinically meaningful improvement using Lenire's bimodal sound and tongue stimulation than sound therapy alone7. TENT-A3 also demonstrated that Lenire is inherently safe with zero serious adverse events7. These efficacy, compliance and safety findings were highly consistent with the Real-World Evidence from 204 patients included in the De Novo submission.

TENT-A3 was a controlled clinical trial, designed by Neuromod to meet the FDA's requirements, that compared the effects of 6 weeks of bimodal neuromodulation with 6 weeks of sound therapy alone. The trial was conducted at three independent sites from March to October 2022 with 112 enrolled participants8. The De Novo approval of Lenire is significant as it acknowledges Lenire as a technological and clinical pioneer for tinnitus treatment. This approval establishes a new regulatory category for medical devices in the USA.

"With this FDA approval of the Lenire device, it will provide me and tinnitus specialists across the United States with an exciting new tinnitus treatment option for our clinical toolbox," explained Dr. Jason Leyendecker (AuD). "Many tinnitus patients are not availing of currently available options, such as hearing aids and counseling, and success with these options is varied. What is especially encouraging about this new bimodal treatment is that it can deliver clinical benefits in as short as 6 weeks of treatment, which can greatly improve our capacity issues since more patients can be helped in a shorter period of time." Dr. Leyendecker is a leading tinnitus specialist and owner of The Tinnitus and Hyperacusis Clinic of Minnesota. He is the past President of Minnesota Academy of Audiology and President Elect of Academy of Doctors of Audiology.

The TENT-A3 trial builds upon the success of two previous landmark clinical trials that included more than 500 patients. TENT-A1 was one of the largest and longest followed-up clinical trials ever conducted in the tinnitus field. The study was the cover story for the prestigious scientific journal Science – Translational Medicine in October 2020. TENT-A1 was a double-blind randomized trial involving 326 patients who were evaluated over a 12-week treatment period and a 12-month post-treatment phase9. 86.2% of those who completed the 12 weeks of treatment reported improvement in their tinnitus severity9. These therapeutic improvements continued for 12 months after cessation of treatment. 83.7% of patients were treatment compliant and there were zero serious adverse events in the trial9.

The results of Lenire's second large-scale clinical trial, TENT-A2, were published in the highly regarded scientific journal Nature – Scientific Reports. The findings of this 192-patient double-blind randomized trial showed that changing stimuli midway through treatment enhanced the effectiveness of bimodal neuromodulation. 95% of patients that completed 12 weeks of treatment reported improvement in their tinnitus severity10. These therapeutic effects were sustained up to 12 months after treatment ended9. 83.8% of patients were treatment compliant and there were zero serious adverse events in the trial10.

"What is most remarkable is the consistency of the efficacy, safety and compliance data across our TENT-A1, TENT-A2 and TENT-A3 clinical trials. Taken together, we have demonstrated the effectiveness and inherent safety of Lenire in over 600 clinical trial patients. De Novo approval from the FDA is another significant achievement in what has been an exciting journey for our bimodal stimulation technology," said Prof. Hubert Lim, Chief Scientific Officer at Neuromod Devices.

Patients with tinnitus are prescribed Lenire by an appropriately qualified healthcare professional, such as an Audiologist or ENT Surgeon, after an assessment for suitability and can complete treatment from home in between follow-up appointments with their clinician.

"FDA approval of the Lenire Tinnitus Treatment System is a quantum leap forward in the caring of patients with bothersome tinnitus. The otolaryngologist now has access to innovative Lenire technology and can prescribe it to patients who are at least moderately impacted by their tinnitus. The majority of these tinnitus patients are either inadequately relieved or are opting not to pursue existing options, such as hearing aids. These patients can now move forward with this impressive treatment system." expressed Dr. Steven W. Cheung, who is a Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, and Staff Otorhinolaryngologist at the Veterans Affairs San Francisco Healthcare System.

Neuromod Devices was founded by Dr. Ross O'Neill in 2010 to develop bimodal neuromodulation technologies for tinnitus and is supported by venture capital firms Fountain Healthcare Partners and Panakes Partners. In 2021, Neuromod established Neuromod USA Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary to prepare for the market entry of Lenire in the USA pending FDA approval. Since then, Neuromod USA has convened a clinical advisory board of specialist tinnitus clinicians from across the US. These clinical experts will advise on and ensure that patients who will use Lenire receive unrivalled care throughout their treatment.

Following the FDA's granting of approval, Neuromod will train Audiologists and ENT Surgeons specialising in tinnitus care with the intention of treating the first tinnitus patients based in the USA as soon as April 2023.

References & Notes

1. As measured by Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI). THI is the most widely used clinical standard for measuring the impact of tinnitus on someone's day-to-day life. The THI is a validated instrument that is measured on a scale of 100, the higher the score, the greater the impact of tinnitus. THI scores are categorized into five severity levels: slight, mild, moderate, severe and catastrophic. Patients that are at least moderately affected by their tinnitus have a THI score of 38 and above and fall into the moderate, severe and catastrophic categories.

2. https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/tinnitus

3. Goldstein E., Ho C.X., Hanna R., Elinger C., Yaremchuk K.L., Seidman M.D., Jesse M.T. Cost of care for subjective tinnitus in relation to patient satisfaction. Otolaryngol. Head Neck Surg. 2015;152:518–523. doi: 10.1177/0194599814566179.

4. US VA Benefits Report Fiscal Year 2022: https://www.benefits.va.gov/REPORTS/abr/docs/2022-abr.pdf

5. Calculated based on average annual increase in tinnitus benefit recipients from 2008 to 2022: https://www.benefits.va.gov/REPORTS/abr/archive.asp

6. According to https://www.va.gov/disability/compensation-rates/veteran-rates/past-rates-2022/ the 2022 10% disability rate was $152.64 per month. 2,703,665 veterans (https://www.benefits.va.gov/REPORTS/abr/docs/2022-abr.pdf) receiving 12 payments of $152.64 for tinnitus results in $4.952 billion. The VA assigns a 10% disability rating to tinnitus: https://www.benefits.com/veterans-disability/tinnitus-most-common-va-disability

7. TENT-A3 clinical trial data in preparation for publication

8. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05227365

9. Conlon et al., Sci. Transl. Med. 12, eabb2830 (2020)

10. Conlon et al., Different bimodal neuromodulation settings reduce tinnitus symptoms in a large randomized trial, Sci Rep, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-13875-x (2022)



For More Information

Joe Roche

Head of Communications

Neuromod Devices

joe.roche@neuromoddevices.com

+353 87 416 0138

About Neuromod Devices Ltd

Founded in 2010, Neuromod Devices Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Neuromod specialises in the design and development of bimodal neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of patients suffering from chronic and debilitating tinnitus. Neuromod's tinnitus treatment device, Lenire, is currently available throughout Europe and has received a granting of De Novo approval from the FDA in the USA. For more information visit www.neuromoddevices.com.

About Lenire

Lenire is a combined acoustic and electrical intraoral stimulation device for the relief of tinnitus. The device's novel bimodal neuromodulation technology includes three parts. Bluetooth® headphones, which play custom sounds to the ear to activate the auditory nerve, a Tonguetip®, which is a proprietary intraoral device that also activates nerves by sending mild electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue, and a controller that allows patients to adjust the duration and treatment intensity.

The custom sounds and tongue stimulation work together to reduce patients' tinnitus severity. It is the first non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device shown to relieve tinnitus in three large-scale clinical trials.

Lenire has been granted De Novo approval for the treatment of tinnitus in the USA by the FDA and CE-mark certification in Europe. Further details about Lenire including a list of providers can be found at www.lenire.com.

Connect with Neuromod Devices Ltd

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/neuromod

Twitter: twitter.com/NeuromodDevices

Website: neuromoddevices.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017478/Neuromod_Devices_CEO_Ross_ONeill.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017479/Tinnitus_Patient_Using_Lenire_Device.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017480/Neuromod_Press_Kit_Summary.pdf

Tinnitus Patient Using Lenire Device (PRNewsfoto/Neuromod Devices Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Neuromod Press Kit Summary

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neuromod Devices Ltd.