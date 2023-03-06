Vivrelle Partners with Four Seasons Hotel Houston and Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles to Offer Complimentary On-Demand Luxury Accessories

Ushering in a new era of luxury, Vivrelle and Four Seasons come together to open an on-property amenity with first locations in Houston and Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle, the first-of-its-kind membership club that offers access to a shared closet of designer handbags and accessories, today announces a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Houston and Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. The partnership provides hotel guests with complimentary access to Vivrelle's closet of accessories from brands including Prada, Gucci, Dior and more, regardless of their membership status.

Vivrelle Partners with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to Offer Complimentary On-Demand Luxury Accessories

Vivrelle's innovative partnership with Four Seasons Private Residences is the first of its kind available at a luxury residence. Homeowners of the property will have exclusive access to Vivrelle's closet, and can swap luxury items on site, at their own convenience.

Furthermore, guests of Four Seasons Hotel Houston have the option to borrow Vivrelle's luxury accessories during their stay, free of charge. Similar to a courtesy car, Four Seasons hotel guests can borrow items on property throughout their stay, regardless of membership status. Guests can swap out styles throughout the duration of their stay or sign up on-site and borrow from the larger Vivrelle closet, providing the ultimate flexibility for luxury vacationers. Additionally, as an extension of the partnership, Vivrelle members will receive exclusive rates at Four Seasons Hotel Houston.

"Four Seasons is a like-minded partner that we have always admired and loved," says Blake Geffen, co-founder of Vivrelle. "We are thrilled to be partnering with select properties and are eager to grow the relationship with The Four Seasons. Our brands have a shared affinity for providing a luxury experience rooted in convenience, care, and customers first. This partnership will expand our reach across the country, and we're excited for this new era of accessory accessibility in today's travel and luxury landscape."

"Offering exclusive access to Vivrelle's shared closet of luxury accessories is an exciting and innovative way to enhance our guest experience," says Tom Segesta, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. "We see this partnership a perfect fit, further defining Four Seasons Hotel Houston as the place where urban elegance and southern charm collide."

The partnership comes on the heels of Vivrelle's closure of its Series B round of funding in late 2022, raising $35MM with participation from celebrities Nina Dobrev, Lily Collins and Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Vivrelle continues to build on the changing landscape of the shared closet and luxury resale experience and drives forward its status as a vanguard in advancing accessibility and circularity. Vivrelle's inventory and membership options can be found on Vivrelle.com.

About Vivrelle

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun, flexible, affordable, and sustainable, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices. Encompassing the true meaning of a membership club, Vivrelle offers exclusive club perks, further transforming the way consumers experience luxury in everyday life.

About Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Four Seasons Hotel Houston has been completely transformed through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar enhancement. As Houston's downtown destination, the Hotel now features 468 guest rooms, suites, and residential suites; the acclaimed bourbon concept Bayou & Bottle; Richard Sandoval's new Pan-Latin steakhouse Toro Toro; the new Krigler boutique, the first in Texas for the famed perfumery; Topgolf Swing Suites, the immersive virtual entertainment experience; The Spa, a zen-like haven for pampering; 16,522 square feet of Houston's most elegant meeting and event space, and Bandista, cocktail laboratory.

