PBC announces former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jim Cole as a Keynote Speaker at the PBC 2023 Conference in September

A decade after his trailblazing "Cole Memo," Jim Cole joins PBC 2023 to discuss how the cannabis industry has evolved over the last 10 years.

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jim Cole & the Cole Memo, 10 years later" In August of 2013, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jim Cole issued an industry-shaping memorandum providing guidance on "all federal enforcement activity, including civil enforcement and criminal investigations and prosecutions concerning marijuana in all legalized states."

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General, Jim Cole , to Keynote PBC 2023 Conference, 10 years after publishing the Cole Memo.

Ten years later, Jim Cole, now Senior Counsel with Sidley, sits down for a fireside chat Keynote at PBC 2023, this September in Washington DC, to discuss how the cannabis industry has evolved in the decade since the Cole Memo was published.

PBC Conference CEO, Joshua Radbod adds, "the Cole Memorandum has been at the core of regulatory compliance in the cannabis banking industry since 2014…we're excited to have Jim Cole participate to hear his thoughts on how far the industry has come since then, and what we can look forward to in the future."

Attendees can hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

