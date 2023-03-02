OneNeck Featured on CRN's 2023 Managed Service Provider List in the Elite 150 Category

MIDDLETON, Wis., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OneNeck to its 2023 Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list.

CRN's Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. The list represents organizations that are at the forefront of the managed services industry and have strong partnerships with leading technology suppliers.

"It's an honor to be recognized on CRN's 2023 Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of OneNeck. "This recognition affirms OneNeck's commitment to delivering world-class managed services, combined with our consultative approach to deliver integrated solutions that drive customer success."

As a featured provider in the MSP Elite 150 list, OneNeck offers an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers, ensuring OneNeck customers have the tools and support they require to drive their business forward in an evolving technology landscape.

The complete 2023 Managed Service Provider Elite 150 list is available online at www.crn.com/sp500.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

