Koch Industries Announces Leadership Changes

WICHITA, Kan., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Industries, Inc. today announced important leadership changes focused on ensuring that the company will continue to succeed well into the future. Dave Robertson will join Charles Koch as co-chief executive officer of Koch Industries and was elected vice chairman of the board. Koch will continue as chairman.

Jim Hannan will succeed Mr. Robertson as president and chief operating officer. Hannan was previously executive vice president and CEO – Enterprises.

Richard Dinkel has been elected to the Koch Industries board and he and Chase Koch have been named executive vice presidents. Both will remain in their current roles, Koch as CEO of Koch Disruptive Technologies and Dinkel as CFO of Koch Industries, but with additional responsibilities.

In addition, there were two other officer changes. Ray Geoffroy and Mark Luetters have become senior vice presidents, with Geoffroy continuing as general counsel of Koch Industries, and Luetters as president of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions and Koch Minerals & Trading.

"My role and responsibilities will continue as they have been. I believe altogether these changes will improve our ability to continually transform for the benefit of our company, our employees, our customers and people throughout society," said Charles Koch, chairman and co-CEO of Koch Industries.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that exceed $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, enterprise software, data analytics, medical products, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, global commodities trading, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $150 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in about 60 countries, Koch companies employ more than 120,000 people worldwide, with about half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

