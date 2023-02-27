Spire's New Co-Directors of Dispute Resolution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Consulting Group, LLC. (Spire) names Chris Caddell and Kate Hull Co-Directors of Dispute Resolution. Mr. Caddell and Ms. Hull have been charged with leading Spire's award-winning team of experts and continuing Spire's efforts to revolutionize how delays, disruptions, defects, damages, and standard of care are analyzed, simplified, and communicated to clients and the trier of fact. As Co-Directors, Mr. Caddell and Ms. Hull will scale Spire's dispute resolution practice across the United States and continue to serve clients around the world. Both have served as testifying experts, been elected to boards of major industry organizations, led efforts in establishing industry accepted standards, and established trust among clients, colleagues, and peers.

Mr. Caddell and Ms. Hull lead Spire's award-winning team of dispute resolution experts.

Meet the Co-Directors -

Chris Caddell

$40 Billion in Advised Projects

30+ Years of Experience

AACE International Past President

Certified Professional Engineer, PMP, CCP, and DRMP

Kate Hull

$7 Billion Project Portfolio

15+ Years of Experience

Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Past Speaker of the Senate

ENR Top 20 Under 40

Spire is a full-service multidisciplined consulting firm that provides clients with dispute resolution support, project controls, project management, and construction advisory. Our independent team of experts assist clients across all services lines allowing them to apply practical experience to the successful resolution of claims and disputes. Spire's experts have worked on over 300 dispute resolution engagements valued at over $30 billion across 42 states and 24 countries around the world.

"I wanted to thank you for the excellent work your team did as our expert. Your team worked tirelessly and thoroughly to ensure the best possible outcome, and we can't thank you enough for that." Legal Counsel, Residential Appliance Production Facility

"We have come to expect exceptional service and engagement from Spire and they exceeded those expectations once again!" Andrews Myers, Rich Products Corporation (RPC) Food Processing Facility

About Spire Consulting Group, LLC: Founded in 2006, Spire has provided dispute resolution, project management, and construction advisory services in support of more than $100 billion in advised projects. From Government entities to Top 100 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Contractors and Fortune 500 Companies, our consultants have added value to clients' projects across the United States.

CONTACT

Chris Caddell Co-Director of Dispute Resolution

chris.caddell@spirecg.com

Kate Hull, Co-Director of Dispute Resolution

kate.hull@spirecg.com

