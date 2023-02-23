Boston Globe Media, NESN Launch Weekday Program, 'Boston Globe Today'

Debuting Spring 2023, show will air live on NESN and stream on Globe.com and the NESN 360 App

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and the New England Sports Network (NESN) announced the launch of Boston Globe Today, a jointly produced, in-depth news and sports program debuting across multiple platforms in Spring 2023. The half-hour show will air Monday through Friday at 5pm on NESN and will stream on the NESN 360 app, the Globe's app, and on Globe.com .

Boston Globe Today (PRNewswire)

Boston Globe Today will provide an in-depth perspective on stories from the Globe's newsroom, offering a deeper dive of major news, politics, business, and entertainment stories and how they impact New Englanders.

"We are continuously improving the ways that we deliver vital news and information to our community and are excited to build a television show that will bring the Globe's award-winning journalism to a broader audience," said Linda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO. "Boston Globe Today reflects our commitment to serve our community, invest in local journalism, and for Boston Globe Media to be an innovative news leader."

Veteran television host and national media personality, Segun Oduolowu, will host the series.

"I'm thrilled to join the Boston Globe Today team, working on this exciting collaboration between the Globe and NESN," said Oduolowu. "I look forward to diving into the stories affecting this historic city and New England at large, drawing on the considerable talents of the Globe newsroom."

Boston Globe Today will air from a new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio in The Boston Globe's downtown newsroom. The show will focus on news Monday through Thursday, while devoting Friday to sports. On Friday, Boston Globe sports columnist, Christopher Gasper, will anchor the coverage and will merge NESN and the Globe's sports media expertise and award-winning journalism.

"NESN is excited to partner with The Boston Globe to deliver compelling news coverage to our viewers across our television and digital properties," said Sean McGrail, NESN President & CEO.

Viewers can access NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app or visiting NESN360.com. The NESN 360 app is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV and Fire TV. Globe subscribers will have access to stream the show on Globe.com and on the Globe's app, which is available on iPhone and Android.

For updates on the show's launch, follow Boston Globe Today on social media. Twitter @bglobetoday ; Instagram @bostonglobetoday , and TikTok @bostonglobetoday .

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the U.S. with the largest newsroom in New England and one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers. The Globe has served the region for over 150 years as a trusted source of news and has more than 240,000 digital subscribers, a growing portfolio of events, and a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , and Studio/B .

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

