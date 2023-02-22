SPARTAN INVESTMENT GROUP LAUNCHES THREE NEW SELF-STORAGE FUNDS

Investors will choose income, growth or debt fund based on personal wealth journey, risk-adjusted return

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Investment Group (Spartan), a Colorado-based privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the self-storage industry, announced today the launch of the Spartan Storage Funds. Spartan Chief Investment Officer, Ryan Gibson, made the announcement.

Spartan Investment Group (PRNewswire)

Spartan Investment Group launches three self storage funds categorized by income, growth and debt for investors.

The three funds are categorized by income, growth and debt. Each fund provides optionality to accredited investors to choose how to invest in the growing self-storage industry based on their wealth journey, goals and risk-preference. The funds are focused on building, maintaining or acquiring self storage facilities in key growth markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to launch our next series of self storage investment funds for accredited investors looking for passive investing opportunities that are fit for their specific wealth goals," said Gibson. "There is a fund option for every investor persona, whether you're just starting out on your passive investing journey or a veteran investor with an established portfolio, the self storage industry continues to be a strong bet to build wealth."

The Spartan Storage Income Fund is a $75M equity fund that welcomes accredited investors to invest in value-add self-storage facilities in key markets throughout the U.S. The Spartan Storage Income Fund will purchase well-vetted self-storage investment opportunities. The fund allows investors to spread out risk, potentially earn better returns, and reduce investment complexity. The fund will open in early March.

The Spartan Storage Growth Fund is a $45M equity fund that welcomes accredited investors to invest in opportunistic self-storage facilities in key markets throughout the U.S. The Spartan Storage Growth Fund will purchase well-vetted ground-up development and lease-up investment opportunities. The fund allows investors to spread out risk, potentially earn better returns, and reduce investment complexity. The fund will open in early March alongside the Spartan Income Fund.

The Spartan Storage Debt Fund is a $60M debt fund that welcomes accredited investors to invest in notes for Spartan Investment Group self-storage projects in key markets throughout the U.S. The Spartan Storage Debt Fund will provide debt to well-vetted ground-up, lease-up, and value-add investment opportunities that Spartan controls. The fund allows investors to spread out risk and reduce investment complexity. The fund will open at the end of March.

Those who invest into The Spartan Funds within the first 45 days of launch will receive elevated investor positioning or a higher share class leading to higher potential splits and returns. The minimum investment required to invest into any of the three Spartan Storage Funds is $50,000. The waitlist is now open, and hundreds have already joined. For more information, visit www.spartan-investors.com/2023-funds .

About Spartan Investment Group: Founded in 2014 and based in Golden, Colorado, Spartan Investment Group is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the self-storage industry. With an unwavering commitment to creating value through values, Spartan's network of over 9K investors have raised $250M+, to acquire nearly 60 facilities totaling 30K+ units and $500M AUM across the United States—all in under a decade.

