Skyhorse Publishing Acquires New Oli London Memoir on De-Transitioning

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhorse Publishing announced today that it has acquired world rights to Detransition: A Memoir by British K-Pop singer, Oli London. The deal was negotiated by Tony Lyons for Skyhorse Publishing, Inc. and Mark Gottlieb at Trident Media Group Literary Agency.

"I am looking forward to sharing an intimate look into my gender and self-identity struggles," stated London about his memoir Detransition."My book will offer a close look at trans ideology and give real world examples of what pushes young people into transitioning, including the pressures of social media, the education system, the media, and the multi–billion dollar gender affirming care industry."

London's struggle with identity issues and plastic surgeries has been well documented for the last five years, amassing him over 2 million followers, 2.3 billion views, and over 120 TV appearances. While he is known for his viral online videos, he has not previously shared the full depth of his battle with gender dysphoria and self–identity. After London transitioned from a man to a woman and then de-transitioned to a male again, he become an outspoken activist against gender affirming surgery in teenagers, and has appeared regularly on numerous national news networks to bring his message and personal experiences to others.

"Oli London's Detransition is a raw, deep and insightful look into one man's struggle with self-identity, gender and culture and how he navigates the waters as an online influencer in the age of social media," stated Mark Gottlieb, Vice President and Literary Agent at Trident Media Group.

Detransition aims to document London's own personal identity struggles with gender and self–identity while encouraging readers to question the current societal trends and challenge their own way of thinking.

"We recognize that this is a sensitive topic for many people," stated Tony Lyons, president and founder of Skyhorse Publishing. "We welcome Oli's memoir and the opportunity for him to tell his story and share his perspective."

Detransition will be published in August 2023.

About Oli London

Oli London is one of the internet's most recognizable and most talked about names. His struggle with identity issues and extreme plastic surgeries has been well documented across the media for the last five years, amassing him over 2 million followers, 2.3 billion views, and over 120 TV appearances. He is a regular guest and news commentator on many networks, including Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Talk TV and GB News and has appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Piers Morgan Uncensored, and Dr. Phil. While he is known for his viral online videos and interviews, very little is known about the full depth of his battle with gender dysphoria, self–identity, and how finding faith and self–acceptance ultimately saved him and turned his life around. He is now a dedicated activist, splitting his time between Washington D.C. and London, fighting to put an end to the gender affirming care system that is impacting so many young lives across the world. He resides in Los Angeles, California. Detransition: A Memoir is his first book.

About Mark Gottlieb

Mark Gottlieb is a highly ranked literary agent, both in overall deals and other individual categories. Using that same initiative and insight for identifying talented writers, he is actively building his client list of authors. Mark Gottlieb is excited to work directly with authors, helping to manage and grow their careers with all of the unique resources that are available at book publishing's leading literary agency, Trident Media Group. Through his work at Trident Media Group, Mark Gottlieb continues to represent numerous New York Times bestselling authors, as well as major award-winning authors, and has optioned and sold books to film and TV production companies. He previously ran the agency's audiobook department, in addition to working in foreign rights. In his free time, Mark Gottlieb tutors free English language classes to adults from low-income immigrant families, via the Literacy Volunteers program at Family Centers, a nonprofit organization offering education, health and human services. He is also the Founder and President of the Stamford Literature, Arts & Culture Salon (SLACS). Mark Gottlieb is actively seeking submissions in all categories and genres and looks forward to bringing new and established authors to the curious minds of their future readers.

About Skyhorse Publishing

Skyhorse Publishing, one of the fastest-growing independent book publishers in the United States, was launched in September 2006 by Tony Lyons, former president and publisher of the Lyons Press. The company has had over fifty-six New York Times bestsellers and has over 9,500 titles in print.

Skyhorse is dedicated to publishing books that make people's lives better, whether that means teaching them a hobby, bringing them a unique and important story, or encouraging them to fight against injustices, conspiracies, or abuses of power. The company maintains a firm stance against censorship and aims to provide a full spectrum of political, theological, cultural, and philosophical viewpoints to counter the increasingly biased environment in mainstream media.

Through its twenty-one imprints, Skyhorse publishes an eclectic and maverick list of titles. Its imprints — Allworth Press, Arcade CrimeWise, Arcade Publishing, Carrel Books, Children's Health Defense, Clydesdale Press, Front Page Detectives, Good Books, Helios Press, Hot Books, Night Shade Books, Not For Tourists, Peakpoint Press, Racehorse For Young Readers, Racehorse Publishing, Sky Pony Press, Sports Publishing, Talos Press, Yucca Publishing, Skyhorse Publishing, and World Almanac — cover everything from nature, sports, country living, history, reference, travel, humor, health, art, business, philosophy, religion, current events, politics, investigative and conspiracy, to fiction, literary nonfiction, science fiction, fantasy, and young adult and children's literature. Its backlist includes more than six thousand titles. Skyhorse is distributed by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/

