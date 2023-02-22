Raytheon Technologies Recognized as Top Global Innovator

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies has been named a Top 100 Global Innovator™ for 2023 by Clarivate™, a firm that identifies organizations at the pinnacle of global innovation, for the company's efforts to advance science and engineering in the aerospace and defense industry. This is the seventh year that Raytheon Technologies has appeared on the Top 100 Global Innovators list.

"Raytheon Technologies is developing systems that reduce the carbon footprint of air travel, peer deeper into space, and defend America and its allies in an increasingly dangerous world," said Raytheon Technologies Chief Technology Officer Mark Russell. "Our nearly 60,000 global engineers are solving our customers' hardest challenges, and this recognition is for them."

In 2022, the U.S. Patent Office awarded Raytheon Technologies 2,684 patents for innovative technologies, products and services. This puts Raytheon Technologies in the top 10 of all companies awarded U.S. patents.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer at Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but foster genuine improvements in society."

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

