Five Iron Golf Names Chase Sapphire as Title Sponsor for 2023 National Golf League

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cardmembers will receive exclusive golf experiences and benefits

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading urban golf and entertainment experience, officially named Chase Sapphire as the first title sponsor of the company's virtual golf leagues for the 2023 season. This collaboration marks Five Iron Golf's first title sponsor.

Five Iron Golf (PRNewswire)

This sponsorship includes exclusive deals and access at all 16 Five Iron Golf locations nationwide for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers.

"Five Iron Golf was built with the mindset of relentlessly putting the customer first," said Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. "Chase Sapphire is committed to prioritizing customers as well. I'm excited to provide both Five Iron Golf customers and Chase Sapphire cardmembers the opportunity to benefit just by having fun doing what they enjoy."

Five Iron Golf's 2023 winter league season teed off on February 13 and marks the company's largest season yet, with over 400 registered teams nationally. Teams of four play world-renowned courses with rotating formats over seven weeks and along the way enjoy specialized food and beverage offerings and entertaining contests. Players, who can sign up as a full team, a partial team, or as a single player, are vying for a chance to win a five-star grand prize; a four night stay-and-play package at the famed golf resort, Casa de Campo, which includes six rounds of golf at three world renowned courses, Teeth of the Dog, The Links and Dye Fore.

"Chase Sapphire is excited to offer our cardmembers access to exclusive golf experiences through this collaboration with Five Iron Golf," said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. "We're always looking for new ways to provide travel and entertainment offers and access that our cardmembers will value. This collaboration with Five Iron Golf is a natural fit and adds to the unique benefits for our cardmembers."

Chase Sapphire Reserve plans to give cardmembers the opportunity to purchase a limited supply of Five Iron Golf "Weekend Warrior" Passes through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The Weekend Warrior Pass includes all Five Iron Golf membership perks such as discounts on events, lessons, league entry fees and simulator rentals as well as an exclusive, bonus 90-minute per day on Saturdays and Sundays (open - 12:00 p.m.).

To schedule an interview with representatives from Five Iron Golf and/or Chase Sapphire or for more information, contact Katie Stotts at stotts@knighteady.com .

ABOUT FIVE IRON GOLF

Five Iron Golf is an urban golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf, technology and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 16 total locations across 10 cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

Media Contact: Katie Stotts

(512) 699-9921

stotts@knighteady.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Iron Golf