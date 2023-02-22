Curesponse Announces Clalit Health Services, Largest Israeli HMO, to Provide Commercial Coverage for the cResponse™ test

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curesponse, a commercial stage precision oncology company, maker of the cResponse™ platform, an AI-driven, functional-genomics oncology drug prioritization technology, announces that Clalit HMO has decided to include cResponse in the "Oncology Services" package it offers its members who hold a premium supplementary insurance (called "Mushlam Platinum").

The cResponse platform combines rapid next generation sequencing (NGS) with a proprietary functional assay that assesses the response of a cancerous tissue to various drug and drug combinations, while preserving functional Tumor Microenvironment (TME). (PRNewsfoto/Curesponse) (PRNewswire)

Israel's Clalit Health Services is the world's second largest HMO, delivering outstanding patient care through a nationwide network of 14 hospitals, 39 imaging centers, 1,400 clinics, 400 pharmacies, 37 children's health centers and 32 women's health centers to more than four million members.

For over 100 years, Clalit has been at the forefront of medical care and health innovations in Israel.

Approximately 60% of Clalit members hold a "Mushlam Platinum" supplementary health insurance which entitles them a specific refund for oncology services and products that are not routinely reimbursed by the Israeli public health services. The Platinum package now includes the cResponse assay.

cResponse is an innovative platform that uniquely assesses how an individual patient's tumor tissue, made available via a biopsy or surgery, responds to a variety of cancer treatments. The test is combined with rapid genomic analysis, for optimal adjustment of each cancer patient's treatment.

"We are excited by Clalit decision to include the cResponse test in the package offered to their members. This important decision emphasizes the recognition of the clinical community in the benefits the cResponse platform offers oncologists and patients in navigating through the tough decision on which therapy would work best for the individual patient", says Gil Rosen, Curesponse' chief operating officer.

The cResponse test is already reimbursed by private health insurance providers in Israel. Clalit's decision expands the access to the technology to millions of cancer patients, supporting Curesponse' mission to make cancer treatment selection truly personal.

For further information please contact info@curesponse.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972847/cResponse.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curesponse