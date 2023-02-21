Victoria's Secret and VS Collective Partner Naomi Osaka Launch First Design Collaboration

The new Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka collection celebrates self-care, the beauty of embracing your dreams, designed to reflect playful ease and whimsical charm.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret has announced the launch of Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka, a first design collaboration with athlete, equality advocate and Victoria's Secret, Naomi Osaka. Inspired by self-love, the collection includes a variety of casual sleepwear pieces and intimates that encompass the wonder of dreaming. Featured in the collection is Victoria's Secret's new Forever Bra, which includes the brand's first-ever bra pad that can be fully recycled in a closed-loop system developed in partnership with MAS Holdings.

Evoking a serene, dream-like essence, the campaign was shot by photographer Brad Ogbonna and styled by Karolyn Pho. The campaign features Naomi Osaka in a natural setting, inspired by the calmness of sunrises and sunsets and reflective of the soft tones and patterns featured in the collection.

"VS x Naomi Osaka beautifully represents the tranquility and happiness that comes when you take a moment to embrace you – I believe everyone should prioritize self-care. I am proud to have collaborated with Victoria's Secret in designing a collection that brings this message to life through dreamlike styles. We had a fully immersive design process together where we thoughtfully chose light, soft fabrics in a calm color palette reflective of sunsets and sunrises. I can't wait for everyone to relax and enjoy wearing each and every one of these pieces," said Naomi Osaka, Athlete, Equality Advocate and Victoria's Secret Collective Partner.

"We are honored to have partnered and designed with Naomi on our first-ever collaboration with a Collective partner. As a champion of self-love and a true inspiration to women all over the world, Naomi encourages us all to celebrate our dreams through this special collection. Designed with dreamy color blends, unique patterns and absolute comfort in mind, each VS X Naomi Osaka piece embodies the beauty and peacefulness of taking time for you, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone," said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer for Victoria's Secret.

The collection ranges from intimates to casual sleepwear, including robes, rompers, sleep shirts and shorts. The designs featured throughout include pastel lavenders, light jades and muted pinks, alongside ombres & dye effects. Victoria's Secret X Naomi Osaka pieces start from $32.00 and up. Casual Sleepwear pieces, panties and thongs are available in sizes XS – XXL, and the bra is available in sizes from 34B – 40DD.

Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka is now available nationwide in stores and online at VictoriasSecret.com. Beginning today, Victoria's Secret x Naomi Osaka will also be available in select international stores and online.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimate specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,350 retail stores worldwide and a predominantly female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change. To learn more about Victoria's Secret, please visit VictoriasSecret.com.

