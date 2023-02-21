Michter's To Release 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon For First Time Since 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Louisville-based Michter's Distillery will begin releasing its 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. No Michter's 10 Year Bourbon was shipped by the company in 2022, so this will mark the first release of this single barrel whiskey since 2021.

"I thought that the 10 Year Bourbon we are now releasing was drinking beautifully last year, but our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson told me that with one more year of maturation it would be extraordinary," stated Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "At Michter's the goal we strive for is to produce the greatest American whiskey. We're grateful for all the understanding and patience that our loyal Michter's fans have shown in waiting an additional year for the release of our 10 Year Bourbon."

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Wilson brings tremendous experience to her role of overseeing maturation of all Michter's barrels. She observed, "There are many characteristics we are evaluating when considering barrels for this release including complexity, body and depth. These are the aspects of a whiskey that make it memorable, and we feel the additional time has complemented this release creating an experience that builds to the finish."

"One of the most important things I learned from our late Master Distiller Willie 'Dr. No' Pratt was patience. He would not release a product unless he felt it was at its peak maturation," commented McKee. "Last year, Andrea and I tasted the then already well over 10 year old bourbon and spoke about it. We both felt that it would be exceptional with one more year in the barrel. I'm so excited about how it turned out."

Michter's 10 Year Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $185 per 750ml bottle in the United States.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. Currently all types of Michter's are being allocated because demand exceeds supply. In October 2022, Michter's was named the Most Admired American Whiskey in a global survey. In January 2023, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report.

