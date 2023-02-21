Livestreaming Leader QVC Teams Up with Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe to Launch Gymwrap Activewear Collection

the performance wear line launches today

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a premier fashion and accessories retailer and leader in video commerce and multiplatform shopping, today announced the launch of Gymwrap with creator Nicole Ari Parker and co-founder, fellow actor and husband Boris Kodjoe. A female-founded and Black Owned Business, Gymwrap Created by Nicole Ari Parker offers a complete head-to-toe activewear line tailored to the needs of women with an on-the-go lifestyle. The performance wear line features new styles created especially for QVC and will be available to shop on QVC.com and across all QVC platforms beginning February 21. Nicole and Boris will also make their live on-air QVC debut on Friday, February 24, at 9 a.m. EST. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

"At QVC, we champion the needs of women by offering curated collections and products relevant to their lives. That's why we jumped at the opportunity to work with Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe on exclusive new Gymwrap styles for our customers," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "Nicole understood first-hand the struggles women face when protecting their hair while exercising, which inspired her to create Gymwrap. The Gymwrap collection at QVC is a refreshing take on today's many activewear brands and is a welcome addition to our category mix that's both affordable and size-inclusive."

After the success of launching Gymwrap headbands in 2011, Nicole and Boris knew they needed to grow their line to keep women feeling comfortable, confident and relaxed which led them to expand Gymwrap's product offering from head-to-toe. The vibrant Gymwrap collection features the original Gymwrap headbands available in new patterns and colors, T-shirts, tank tops, leggings, jackets and joggers. Ranging in price from $22 - $54, the entire line is made from performance fabrics that can keep up with a woman's changing daily routine, whether she's working out or winding down.

"Creating the activewear line for QVC gives us access to an incredible community and platform to help inspire women in taking that first step towards achieving their goals and making dreams come true," said Nicole Ari Parker. Husband and Co-Founder Boris Kodjoe added "We are a passionate unit in the Gymwrap family and the line we have created exclusively for QVC shows just how much we want to inspire others to strive for greatness, personally and physically."

Nicole Ari Parker is best known for her role as Lisa Todd Wexley on HBO Max's "And Just Like That." Her husband, Boris Kodjoe, is also an actor known for his role as Robert Sullivan on ABC's "Station 19." Together, they founded the Kodjoe Family Foundation supporting global health and wellness initiatives in multicultural communities.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

