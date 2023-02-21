Inception Fertility Names John Thompson as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran brings 30 years of healthcare, financial experience to North America's largest fertility provider

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, announces today the appointment of John "JT" Thompson to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

John Thompson (PRNewswire)

Thompson will oversee Inception's financial activities, including corporate growth strategies and product/service development, and those of its ancillary brands, including The Prelude Network®, Bundl Fertility, MyEggBank®, Pathways Fertility, HavenCryo™ and NutraBloom®.

"Inception Fertility welcomes JT to the executive leadership team, where his insight and experience in finance and healthcare will undoubtedly open new growth opportunities," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We look forward to his strategic direction and counsel that will create more market diversification and value for Inception and its premier brands."

Thompson brings to Inception more than 30 years of financial experience in the healthcare industry in both public and privately-owned companies. His extensive involvement and leadership in strategy, operations, finance, corporate operations and acquisitions and development has resulted in increased business performance across various healthcare sectors.

Before joining Inception, Thompson was the CFO of Confluent Health, a national family of physical and occupational therapy companies. His experience includes serving as CFO of Reliant Rehabilitation, a provider of contract rehabilitation services to the long-term care industry, and extending to roles in acquisitions and development for Vencor, Inc. (now Kindred Healthcare) and Humana, Inc.

Notes Thompson, "Joining Inception Fertility is an exciting new venture in my career, and I look forward to using my skills to develop growth strategies and provide data analysis to implement fact-based planning that will drive performance, manage risk, and ensure Inception Fertility continues on its trajectory of growth and industry leadership."

Thompson is a graduate of the University of Louisville where he majored in Finance and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Inception_FamilyofLogos_FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Inception Fertility) (PRNewswire)

