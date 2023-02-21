Diagnostic Network Reaches 20,000 Member Milestone

Leading Online Community for Automotive Technicians Hits Major Membership Goal, Offers Supportive and Informative Platform for Automotive Technicians

CLAREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Network, the leading online community for automotive and HD technicians, is proud to announce that it has achieved 20,000 members. This milestone reflects the continued growth and success of the community, which has become the go-to resource for professionals looking to enhance their diagnostic skills. Diagnostic Network offers a supportive and informative platform for automotive technicians to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate on challenges they face in their field. The community provides an exclusive space where members can discuss the latest industry advancements, ask questions, and receive expert advice from their peers. "We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and to see the continued growth of the community," said Scott Brown, one of the founders of Diagnostic Network. "Our mission is to support technicians in their careers and to provide them with a platform to connect with others in their field. The continued growth of our community is a testament to the value and impact we are having on the industry" added Tom Winzig, the other founder.

Since its inception, thousands of members have utilized Diagnostic Network to better their professional diagnostic skills, making it the leading resource for vehicle service professionals. The community continues to grow every month, providing members with even more opportunities to connect with others in their field and to stay up-to-date with the latest industry advancements. Diagnostic Network is open only to those who work in automotive repair and is dedicated to providing the highest quality resources and support to its members. The community continues to be a valuable resource for technicians and the industry as a whole, and the team at Diagnostic Network looks forward to serving its members for many years to come.

For more information on Diagnostic Network, visit the website at diag.net.

