Boogie Board® Announces Partnership with Compass Industries

KENT, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Displays, Inc., the makers of the bestselling Boogie Board® writing tablets, announced a partnership today that makes Compass Industries the exclusive promotional supplier for Boogie Board® and their popular line of reusable writing products. Compass Industries has been in business for 86 years, offering a diverse line of best-selling merchandise with personalized branding to the promotional products industry.

"We are very excited to form this new partnership with Compass, a company known for bringing high quality retail brands to the promotional products industry," said Joel Domino, President and CFO of Kent Displays. "Not only does Compass share our passion for quality but also the belief that our line has vast potential in an industry that is constantly on the hunt for unique and innovative products."

Since launching the original Boogie Board® for direct-to-consumer business, the Ohio-based company has continued to develop writing and creativity products for every mode of life, many of which have been well received for promotional use in several industries including financial, education, real estate and healthcare.

Compass Industries is widely known for their selection of popular retail brands including Maglite®, Leatherman®, Buck® Knives, Zippo®, and Nite Ize®, among others. Compass President Michael Levy sees the addition of Boogie Board as a perfect compliment to their other brands.

"Compass is well known for the premium quality, name brand products that we sell to the branded merchandise industry. Boogie Board's unique and innovative reusable writing products will be an excellent addition to our current roster of brands. We are excited to get these remarkable products into the hands of our distributors and their end users. Not only are these products innovative and useful, they also are a great play on the current trend of sustainability. These reusable writing products will greatly reduce wasted paper and sticky notes," said Levy. "We are excited to work with a manufacturer who not only makes good products, but also understands the industry and provides support."

About Boogie Board®

In 2009, Boogie Board launched the first reusable writing tablet using liquid crystal technology. Since then, Boogie Board products have redefined mess-free writing and drawing for both adults and kids in every mode of life. The products are designed to make your life easier, more enjoyable, and more organized. Boogie Board has sold millions of reusable writing and creativity products to happy customers in over 40 countries worldwide.

