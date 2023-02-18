Hillmann Consulting, LLC Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

UNION, N.J., Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillmann Consulting, LLC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 6th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hillmann. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Hillmann Consulting, LLC is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are so grateful for our dedicated team who have made us a part of this list once again," said Hillmann's CEO, Chris Hillmann. "We have an amazing team of people who truly care for one another and the communities where we work."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Hillmann Consulting, LLC

Hillmann has been a well-recognized leader in the Environmental Health & Safety, Due Diligence & Remediation Management, and Construction Services industries since 1985. Our firm was originally established serving mainly commercial properties in New York City, which is one of the most complex, highly regulated, aggressive markets in the country. This early experience afforded us the unique opportunity to design innovative protocols that would later become the foundation on which we built our nationwide recognition. With offices spanning the nation from coast to coast, Hillmann is strategically positioned to provide services in any market. We strive to make a better future for all the communities we touch.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

