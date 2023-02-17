SMASHBURGER® INTRODUCES NEW MAC & CHEESE INSPIRED BURGER NATIONWIDE

Leading Fast-Casual Burger Brand Offers Free Macaroni Body Pillow in Celebration of S'mac & Cheese Burger Launch

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Singles Awareness Day, Smashburger®, the better burger fast casual restaurant, is supplying comfort nationwide with its fresh new take on America's two favorite foods: burgers and mac & cheese. Starting today, the new S'mac & Cheese Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. In honor of this launch, Smashburger is giving away a select amount of limited-edition macaroni-shaped body pillows, suitable for those needing a little extra comfort these days. Guests can visit Smashburger's Instagram page and enter for a chance to win an exclusive body pillow inspired by the dish*.

Smashburger S'Mac & Cheese Burger (PRNewswire)

"As a leader in the fast casual space, Smashburger is proud to be at the forefront of taste innovation – constantly pushing the boundaries of flavor with quality ingredients to create delectable new menu items," said Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "For this dish, we're using our proprietary smashing technique to smash the mac and cheese on the grill to create a crispy and flavorful baked cheese layer before adding it to the burger. It's something we've never seen done before and know our guests will love it as much as we do!"

Paired with Certified Angus Beef, topped with American cheese and stacked on toasted artisan classic buns, the S'mac & Cheese Burger is set to satisfy that craving for tasty comfort. Guests can also modify any existing burger or sandwich build to add the S'mac & Cheese layer, such as the newly returned Scorchin' Chicken Sandwich – back by popular demand. Those who try the new dish from now through Monday, March 6th, will receive 50% off the S'mac & Cheese Burger when ordering online or through the Smashburger mobile app**.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger's new S'mac & Cheese Burger, please visit www.smashburger.com.

*For a chance to win, guests must follow Smashburger on Instagram, comment on the in-feed body pillow post and tag three friends that love mac & cheese in the comments, while using the hashtag #smashfan. For official giveaway rules and details, please visit www.smashburger.com/smac-and-win.

**Guests can redeem in-store, online or through the Smashburger app by using the promo code "SMAC50." Offer valid at participating locations from February 15th, 2023 through Monday, March 6th, 2023.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner and was ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 10 brands in its 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 240 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

Smashburger Body Pillow (PRNewswire)

Smashburger (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smashburger