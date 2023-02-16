Wildfire Launches New Products to Provide Differentiated Offerings and Streamline Development of White-Label Cashback Rewards Programs

Company also announces SOC2 and PCI certifications which demonstrate trusted data security and handling

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc. , an innovative fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, today announced two new platform innovations designed to provide partners with the ability to quickly build and deploy powerful rewards programs. In addition, Wildfire announced the successful completion of two important security certifications which demonstrates the companies commitment to adhering to strict security standards for the benefit of clients and their end users.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems) (PRNewswire)

Wildfire provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to deploy customer rewards programs that deliver benefits for online shopping, including cashback rewards and discounts. Clients include leading global financial services institutions (such as banks, card issuers and fintechs), leading technology companies, and other sectors.

The company continues to innovate its platform to help its clients increase consumer engagement, generate new revenue streams, lower the cost of new customer acquisition, and drive consumer preference for online payments. Today's announcement includes new features designed to enable clients to create highly differentiated offerings and enhance speed-to-market for new client programs.

New additions to the Wildfire platform include:

Boosted Offers: Offering higher cashback rewards rates gives clients the ability to differentiate their rewards program and drive higher consumer satisfaction, participation, and engagement. Boosted Offers also leads to more sales for retail brands, larger rewards for end users, and more revenues for clients. The new Boosted Offers technology enables clients to easily adjust and "plus-up" the cashback rewards that their customers can earn at select online merchants, providing a tool for clients to strategically deploy budget to drive new user acquisition and increase participation in their program. The infrastructure enabling the Boosted Rates is handled entirely by Wildfire's platform; no development or tracking work is required by the client.

Extension Launchpad: Extension Launchpad rounds out Wildfire's offerings by providing a middle ground between the company's completely turnkey white-label shopping companions and its DIY solution for clients which choose to use Wildfire's APIs to build shopping solutions from scratch. Wildfire's core platform elegantly handles the complex and ever-changing technology and compliance requirements mandated by merchants, affiliate networks, browsers and search engines. The Extension Launchpad allows companies that want to build their own cashback rewards browser extensions to start with and build upon Wildfire's codebase, eliminating the need for clients to navigate and design for complex cashback and affiliate marketing compliance requirements. In addition, the Extension Launchpad provides clients with immediate access to cashback and coupon offers from tens of thousands of merchants worldwide, thus eliminating the need for them to recruit, negotiate, and manage merchant relationships.

Information Security Certifications: Wildfire's new SOC 2 Type II and PCI SAQ-A compliance certifications provide clients that operate in highly regulated environments – particularly regarding privacy, security and the handling and financial data – assurance that Wildfire's enterprise-grade rewards platform adheres to the highest security standards and strict processes and controls in safeguarding data.

"Wildfire continues to innovate with new products and platform enhancements as we build out the leading white-label cashback rewards platform," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "Our new Boosted Offers and Extension Launchpad products enable partners to efficiently build out competitive, differentiated rewards programs to benefit their customers. In addition, our new SOC2 and PCI compliance certifications help clients in highly regulated industries trust that we meet strict industry standards for critical information security processes and controls."

For more information on Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform, including Boosted Offers, Extension Launchpad and new security certifications, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com .

