three randstad executives named to staffing industry analysts' 2023 Staffing 100 list

randstad executives have featured every year since the award's inception in 2011

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth year in a row, executives from Randstad North America have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100 list. Each year, SIA compiles 100 men and women who have made a difference in the staffing industry. The list consists of, but is not limited to entrepreneurs, CEOs, and other individuals who have had a major impact on the world of work.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US) (PRNewswire)

This year's Randstad USA executives featured include:

Traci Fiatte , CEO, Randstad North America

Angie Keller , President, Randstad Engineering

Greg Dyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Randstad USA

"Congratulations to Traci, Angie and Greg for this well-deserved recognition," said Randstad CEO, Sander van 't Noordende. "These leaders have worked tirelessly to make an impact in the staffing industry and take us one step further on our journey to becoming the most equitable and specialized talent company in the world."

Visit the SIA website for the full list of honorees.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com

Randstad's North American operations comprise 7,100 associates and a deployed workforce of 91,100 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad US