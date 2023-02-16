Taylor Morrison Introduces Board Fellowship to Increase Diversity Among Public Companies

National homebuilder's program gives senior business leaders board experience to propel them onto future public board seats

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the importance of greater board diversity, national homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) announced the creation of a first-of-its-kind board fellowship program. Designed to grant board training opportunities to under-represented diverse candidates, the fellowship begins with the appointment of two extremely talented diverse senior business leaders, Hannah Choi Granade and Michelle Sourie Robinson, who will participate in the Taylor Morrison board for a one-year term effective Feb. 15, 2023.

Hannah Choi Granade (PRNewswire)

The fellowship program is open to any interested and qualified professionals and will draw from a variety of organizations, including institutions which train women and diverse leaders to serve on corporate boards. The program will provide board experience to participants, which is expected to bolster their opportunities to secure a formal appointment as a director at other public companies while bringing diverse experiences and perspectives to Taylor Morrison's board. Although participants have no voting right, the fellows will attend all board and committee meetings and gain invaluable, real-world experience with a Fortune 500 company board.

"The old adage is that you need experience to get experience," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Our fellowship program is intentional about giving highly accomplished business leaders who are underrepresented on boards today an opportunity that will prepare them for public company board leadership. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Hannah and Michelle to our organization."

Former partner at McKinsey & Company and current CEO of a software company developing an artificial-intelligence-powered tax solution for gig workers, Hannah Choi Granade brings 20 years of financial experience advising global companies and creating innovating, technological solutions, and was even named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company in 2012. Granade graduated with honors from Harvard University and received certificates from the Tuck School of Business and Cornell University.

"Homebuilding is an industry ripe for new technology and innovation, and Taylor Morrison's board is challenging the status quo in so many ways," said Choi Granade. "As a business leader whose career has been built on innovation, I'm excited to serve as an inaugural fellow in such a groundbreaking program."

Former corporate buyer and counsel for Walmart and, later, director at Home Depot responsible for the company's first supplier diversity department, Michelle Sourie Robinson is now president and CEO of the largest regional economic development certifying organization. Robinson's strong operational career has spanned business services, retail, procurement and supply chain, strategic planning, as well as non-profit leadership. Robinson holds a juris doctorate from the University of Kansas.

"I've dedicated my life and career to proving that greater diversity, equity and inclusion can spur innovation and solve business problems," said Robinson. "Understanding the complexities of today's supply chain from my experience with major corporations and entrepreneurs, I'm excited to join a board that oversees a product drawing upon the nation's supply-chain in the most intensive way."

Taylor Morrison's eight-member board of directors currently boasts an even male-to-female ratio and has a majority of diverse directors as measured by gender and racial ethnicity, demonstrating the company's long-held dedication to board diversity. The company also recently adopted a policy to include diverse individuals in any candidate pool when conducting a search to fill vacant board seats, which provides the added benefit of ensuring diverse candidates are recruited.

"To help further magnify the program's impact, Taylor Morrison is also in the process of sharing the structure of the fellowship with other public companies to assist them in creating greater board diversity," added Palmer.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

ekristick@taylormorrison.com

Michelle Sourie Robinson (PRNewswire)

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison