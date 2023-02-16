GA Telesis' Power Solutions Team Continues to Expand with Significant Addition to APU Component Inventories and Lease Programs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces a significant expansion to the Power Solutions Team's ("PST") portfolio of products. Due to the significant increase in product demand from its global customer base, the APU team has successfully increased its ready-to-go inventory levels by 300% in Q1, with an additional 500% inventory growth forecast for Q2 of 2023, with the intention to continue to add similar levels every quarter.

The success of the PST has led to significant growth in procurement, sales, and leases for all APU variants. The key differentiator is the company's unprecedented offering of one-hour exchange and lease options to airlines globally. This innovation in APU material management and availability represents the next generation of APU support that will inevitably fuel airline and MRO APU needs for the foreseeable future.

"We recognized the need for a new way of supporting the APU sector of the market," said Jay Meshay, Senior Director of Power Solutions. "With the portfolio of products, capabilities, and capital that comes along with GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group, we were able to deliver an entirely new product line to the market that provides our customers greater access to what they need," he added.

"We had one goal when we invested in this new product category; measurable innovation and change," said Jason Reed, President of Flight Solutions Group. "Our Power Solutions Team has done just that, driving an incredibly creative solution to our customers by introducing flexible, quick and cost-effective access to product offerings that solve their needs," he added.

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing component solutions and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

