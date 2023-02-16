Future Method Launches Innovative Daily Fiber Supplement

Future Method Cements Their Gateway Into The Wellness Market With Addition Of A Dietary Supplement To Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Method, the wellness brand known for developing science-backed products aimed to aid in worry-free sex attainable for all, announces the launch of its latest supplement, Butt & Gut Daily Fiber. Dr. Evan Goldstein, co-founder of the brand and renowned anal surgeon, has long been an advocate and expert on how proper sexual education leads to increased confidence and an overall improved frame of mind surrounding one's sex life. This innovation further underscores his point-of-view as the brand continues on their journey of self-empowerment in the wellness market through the integration of their supplements into one's daily routine.

Following the success of the brand's Pre + Probiotic, Butt & Gut Daily Fiber is an addition to their overall wellness portfolio that was designed to help support one's natural digestion which not only improves the effectiveness of their cleansing routine, but whole-body health as well. This supplement is comprised of a blend of gut-friendly ingredients that encourages a complete and consistent feeling for all, without the potentially harmful additives.

While fiber is an essential part of one's nutrition, through his work Dr. Goldstein realized that many of his patients were not receiving enough through their diet, which in turn influenced many facets of their everyday lives. The addition of this daily supplement to one's routine not only helps to optimize the digestion and prep time surrounding anal sex, but has also been found to help lower cholesterol, control blood sugar, and improve energy levels. Whether a consumer's goal is to simplify their sexual prep or to promote the growth of healthy intestinal bacteria, the inclusion of the Butt & Gut Daily Fiber into one's routine will result in the support of a multitude of wellness goals.

"According to data curated by the Department of Agriculture, only about 5% of Americans get the recommended amount of fiber each day. While Fiber supplementation is nothing new, within my private practice where most of my clients engage in anal sex, it's been clear that adequate fiber intake has major effects that go beyond their health and wellness and into their sex lives. My patients were having consistent difficulty finding a fiber supplement that created easy and complete bowel movements with less gas and bloating, so using this lens, I developed Future Method's Butt & Gut Daily Fiber supplement to ensure they're ready for sex at the drop of their, well, pants," said Dr. Evan Goldstein .

When formulating this multi-faceted fiber supplement, it was critical for Future Method to utilize "good for you" ingredients so that continued use of the supplements would result in an improvement of overall gut health. Unlike other supplements that rely on Psyllium Husk, Butt & Gut Daily Fiber utilizes Fibregum™ Formula which has been derived from gum sap exuded by acacia trees and soaks up the water in the gut like a sponge resulting in easier passings which can be done with just two tablets versus the former needing four to six. The hybrid mint Peppermint Leaf Powder has been known to help relieve digestive symptoms such as gas, bloating, and indigestion and in turn promotes regularity without increasing any unflattering flatulence. The addition of naturally occurring bifidobacteria, Fructooligosaccharides, found in plants such as chicory, banana, and artichoke helps to encourage their growth within one's gut with continued use.

While these additives are extremely effective, what is truly revolutionary about the Butt & Gut Daily Fiber is what it's formulated without. In its creation, Future Method consciously chose not to include potential irritants such as aloe vera which is commonly used in fiber supplements. Aloe vera is known for being a natural laxative and its aid in the evacuation process has led it to be a staple in many supplements of this nature. However, dependency can develop over time especially in those who take the supplements daily as recommended and aloe vera is not recommended for those with digestive issues as it can cause severe abdominal cramps and diarrhea. By incorporating Future Method's Butt & Gut Daily Fiber into your daily routine, you can be assured to receive all the benefits without any of the potentially harmful side effects.

Future Method Butt & Gut Fiber retails for $27.50 for a one-month supply and is available for purchase on their website and Amazon. For more information on Future Method, visit https://futuremethod.com/.

ABOUT FUTURE METHOD

Future Method is an innovative, science-backed sexual wellness brand co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, a nationally renowned anal surgeon and founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. Future Method is the result of Dr. Goldstein's years of experience working with clients and understanding their sexual needs and has been embraced by people from a wide spectrum of sexualities. As the preeminent expert and thought leader in the field, Dr. Goldstein is committed to education and awareness—not only through bringing the important issues surrounding sexual health to the forefront, but also eliminating the stigma attached to anal engagement.

