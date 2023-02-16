The Entrust Group Chooses Stripe to Provide Enhanced Payment Features and Security for its Clients

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrust Group, a self-directed IRA administrator, announced their integration with Stripe to upgrade their client's payment experience. This will be the first integration of its kind in the self-directed retirement plan industry.

Stripe integration gives Entrust clients a new level of control over their alternative investing practices. They can easily switch between ACH payments and credit cards in the Entrust Client Portal or through the Entrust mobile app. They will also be able to quickly and easily add external bank accounts. The addition of payment wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, are slated for early Q1 2023.

"Stripe is an incredibly powerful tool for our clients," says Nikita Brodskiy, Chief Strategy Officer at The Entrust Group. "Technology and security in the finance industry have evolved tremendously since the pandemic. This migration ensures the best possible user experience, as well as data security, for our clients."

For over 40 years, The Entrust Group has been a pioneer in the SDIRA and alternative investment world. An integration with Stripe continues their forward momentum and lays the groundwork for a more advanced and secure industry as a whole.

The Entrust Group began utilizing Stripe in early 2023 and will fully integrate the rest of their new features by the end of spring 2023.

About The Entrust Group:

The Entrust Group is the original self-directed IRA administrator. They empower investors to use their retirement funds to purchase alternative assets typically unavailable through brokerage firms. Education-focused, Entrust offers a wide variety of resources to encourage clients to take control of their own financial future.

