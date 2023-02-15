WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Company Exceeds Top End of Full-Year Outlook
Grows Development Pipeline by 12%
Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9% and Provides Full-Year 2023 Outlook
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:
- Global RevPAR grew 15% compared to fourth quarter 2021 in constant currency, a 300 basis point improvement sequentially, representing 116% of 2019 levels; full-year global RevPAR grew 20% year-over-year in constant currency.
- U.S. RevPAR grew 5% compared to fourth quarter 2021, a 300 basis point improvement sequentially, representing 115% of 2019 levels; full-year U.S. RevPAR grew 12%.
- System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% in the U.S. and 9% internationally.
- Development pipeline grew 12% year-over-year, including 170 new construction projects added for the Company's ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand since launch in March.
- Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 12% compared to fourth quarter 2021 and 16% for the full-year.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 and net income of $56 million for the quarter; full-year diluted earnings per share of $3.91 and net income of $355 million.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.72 and adjusted net income of $64 million for the quarter; full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.96 and adjusted net income of $360 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $126 million for the quarter and $650 million for the full-year, which exceeded our full-year outlook of $636 million to $644 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $399 million and free cash flow of $360 million for the full-year.
- Returned $561 million to shareholders for the full-year through $445 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.32 per share.
- Board of Directors recently authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2023.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's ability to close out 2022 with RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA results that exceeded our outlook. Our development pipeline increased sequentially for the 10th consecutive quarter reflecting robust developer interest in our brands for both conversion and new construction opportunities despite the broader macro-economic climate," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Given the continued occupancy recovery across the globe and infrastructure business growth in 2023, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead and our ability to deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Fee-related and other revenues was $310 million compared to $314 million in fourth quarter 2021, which included $38 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 12% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR growth and higher license fees.
The Company generated net income of $56 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $48 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment, partially offset by the impact from the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. Adjusted EBITDA was $126 million compared to $131 million in fourth quarter 2021, which included a $12 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 6% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by an unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund and the inflationary impact on expenses, both of which were anticipated.
Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
System Size
Rooms
December 31,
December 30,
YOY
United States
493,800
490,600
70
International
348,700
319,500
910
Global
842,500
810,100
400
The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 4% and 10%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand in September 2022. The Company also achieved its goal of a retention rate above 95% for the full-year 2022.
RevPAR
Fourth
Quarter 2022
YOY
Constant
vs. 2019
United States
$ 45.96
5 %
15 %
International
31.44
46
23
Global
39.86
15
16
Fourth quarter global RevPAR grew by 15% in constant currency compared to 2021 reflecting 5% growth in the U.S. and 46% internationally. Global RevPAR was 116% of 2019 levels in constant currency, with the U.S. at 115% and international at 123%. The increases compared to both 2021 and 2019 were driven primarily by stronger pricing power.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Segment Discussion
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fourth
Fourth
%
Fourth
Fourth
%
Hotel Franchising
$ 303
$ 270
12 %
$ 138
$ 128
8 %
Hotel Management
31
122
(75)
4
19
(79)
Corporate and Other
—
—
—
(16)
(16)
—
Total Company
$ 334
$ 392
(15)
$ 126
$ 131
(4)
Hotel Franchising revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $303 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA of $138 million increased 8% reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by the expected unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund, excluding which Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA would have increased 13%.
Hotel Management revenues decreased 75% year-over-year to $31 million, including a $54 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $37 million, or 84%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased $15 million, or 79%, reflecting the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels.
Full-Year 2022 Operating Results
Fee-related and other revenues was $1,354 million compared to $1,245 million in full-year 2021. The Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022 - contributed $50 million and $125 million during 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 16% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR growth and higher license fees.
The Company generated net income of $355 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $244 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, in full-year 2021. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment and lower net interest expense, partially offset by the impact from the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels. Adjusted EBITDA was $650 million compared to $590 million in full-year 2021. The Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022 - contributed $18 million and $37 million during 2022 and 2021, respectively. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 14% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by the inflationary impact on expenses.
During full-year 2020, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $49 million in order to support its owners during COVID. During the full-year 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $20 million; while in full-year 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $18 million. As such, the Company has now recovered $38 million of the $49 million of support provided during 2020.
Development
The Company awarded 882 new contracts this year, a 35% increase compared to the 655 contracts awarded during 2021.
On December 31, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,700 hotels and approximately 219,000 rooms, of which approximately 73% is in the midscale and above segments (56% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 12% year-over-year, including 34% growth in the U.S. Approximately 60% of the Company's development pipeline is international and over 80% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground. The pipeline includes 170 new contracts awarded for the Company's ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand since its launch in March 2022. In line with development expectations, the first three ECHO Suites hotels broke ground in 2022 and are anticipated to open in the second half of 2023.
Cash and Liquidity
The Company generated $399 million of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $360 million in the full-year 2022. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $161 million and approximately $900 million in total liquidity. The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 2.9 times at December 31, 2022, just below the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $133 million. For the full-year 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares of its common stock for $445 million. Since the Company's spin-off in June 2018, it has repurchased 15% of its outstanding common stock.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $28 million, or $0.32 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a total of $116 million, or $1.28 per share, for the full-year 2022.
For the full-year 2022, the Company returned $561 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.
The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2023.
Full-Year 2023 Outlook
The Company provided the following outlook for full-year 2023:
2023 Outlook
Year-over-year rooms growth
2 - 4%
Year-over-year global RevPAR growth (a)
4 - 6%
Fee-related and other revenues
$1.38 - $1.41 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$650 - $660 million
Adjusted net income
$337 - $349 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$3.84 - $3.98
Free cash flow conversion rate (b)
50 - 55%
(a)
Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% to 8% compared to 2019.
(b)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.
Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the exit of the Company's select-service management business, the sale of its two owned hotels during 2022 and the variability in its marketing funds due to the support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$ 118
$ 117
$ 512
$ 461
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
128
115
544
468
Management and other fees
3
35
57
117
License and other fees
26
19
100
79
Other
35
28
141
120
Fee-related and other revenues
310
314
1,354
1,245
Cost reimbursements
24
78
144
320
Net revenues
334
392
1,498
1,565
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
140
123
524
450
Operating
22
39
106
132
General and administrative
35
32
123
113
Cost reimbursements
24
78
144
320
Depreciation and amortization
19
25
77
95
Gain on asset sale, net
—
—
(35)
—
Separation-related
1
—
1
3
Impairments, net
—
6
—
6
Total expenses
241
303
940
1,119
Operating income
93
89
558
446
Interest expense, net
21
22
80
93
Early extinguishment of debt
—
—
2
18
Income before income taxes
72
67
476
335
Provision for income taxes
16
19
121
91
Net income
$ 56
$ 48
$ 355
$ 244
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.52
$ 3.93
$ 2.61
Diluted
0.63
0.52
3.91
2.60
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
87.8
93.0
90.3
93.4
Diluted
88.3
93.7
90.8
93.9
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Hotel Franchising
Net revenues
2022
$ 272
$ 335
$ 367
$ 303
$ 1,277
2021
209
283
337
270
1,099
2020
243
182
236
202
863
2019
269
331
379
300
1,279
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$ 155
$ 185
$ 201
$ 138
$ 679
2021
105
166
193
128
592
2020
110
86
119
77
392
2019
115
164
197
153
629
Hotel Management
Net revenues
2022
$ 99
$ 51
$ 40
$ 31
$ 221
2021
94
123
126
122
466
2020
167
76
101
94
437
2019
197
201
180
190
768
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$ 20
$ 6
$ 7
$ 4
$ 37
2021
5
16
16
19
57
2020
17
(4)
2
(1)
13
2019
16
16
13
21
66
Corporate and Other
Net revenues
2022
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
2021
—
—
—
—
—
2020
—
—
—
—
—
2019
2
1
1
2
6
Adjusted EBITDA
2022
$ (16)
$ (16)
$ (17)
$ (16)
$ (66)
2021
(13)
(14)
(15)
(16)
(59)
2020
(18)
(16)
(18)
(18)
(69)
2019
(18)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(74)
Table 2 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Total Company
Net revenues
2022
$ 371
$ 386
$ 407
$ 334
$ 1,498
2021
303
406
463
392
1,565
2020
410
258
337
296
1,300
2019
468
533
560
492
2,053
Net income/(loss)
2022
$ 106
$ 92
$ 101
$ 56
$ 355
2021
24
68
103
48
244
2020
22
(174)
27
(7)
(132)
2019
21
26
45
64
157
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2022
$ 159
$ 175
$ 191
$ 126
$ 650
2021
97
168
194
131
590
2020
109
66
103
58
336
2019
113
161
192
155
621
NOTE: Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$ 355
$ 244
Depreciation and amortization
77
95
Gain on asset sale, net
(35)
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
2
18
Impairments
—
6
Trade receivables
16
25
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
14
39
Deferred revenues
22
16
Payments of development advance notes, net
(48)
(30)
Other, net
(4)
13
Net cash provided by operating activities
399
426
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(39)
(37)
Proceeds from asset sales, net (a)
263
—
Acquisition of hotel brand
(44)
—
Other, net
(1)
3
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
179
(34)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
400
45
Payments of long-term debt
(404)
(574)
Dividends to shareholders
(116)
(82)
Repurchases of common stock
(448)
(107)
Other, net
(16)
5
Net cash used in financing activities
(584)
(713)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4)
(1)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(10)
(322)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
171
493
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 161
$ 171
Free Cash Flow:
We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities (b)
$ 50
$ 99
$ 399
$ 426
Less: Property and equipment additions
(11)
(14)
(39)
(37)
Free cash flow
$ 39
$ 85
$ 360
$ 389
(a)
Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.
(b)
Fourth quarter year-over-year decline primarily relates to the timing of working capital, the absence of one-time benefits realized in 2021 associated with COVID-19 fee deferrals and higher payments of development advance notes.
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2022
As of
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 161
$ 171
Trade receivables, net
234
246
Assets held for sale
—
154
Property and equipment, net
99
106
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,131
3,200
Other current and non-current assets
498
392
Total assets
$ 4,123
$ 4,269
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$ 2,077
$ 2,084
Other current liabilities
386
376
Deferred income tax liabilities
345
366
Other non-current liabilities
353
354
Total liabilities
3,161
3,180
Total stockholders' equity
962
1,089
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,123
$ 4,269
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
As of
December 31, 2022
As of
December 31, 2021
$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027)
$ —
$ —
$400 million term loan A (due April 2027)
399
—
$1.6 billion term loan B (due May 2025)
1,139
1,541
4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
494
493
Finance leases
45
50
Total debt
2,077
2,084
Cash and cash equivalents
161
171
Net debt
$ 1,916
$ 1,913
Our outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022 matures as follows:
Amount
Within 1 year
$ 20
Between 1 and 2 years
26
Between 2 and 3 years
1,173
Between 3 and 4 years
37
Between 4 and 5 years
313
Thereafter
508
Total
$ 2,077
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
490,600
487,300
3,300
1 %
International
319,500
308,600
10,900
4
Global
810,100
795,900
14,200
2
Additions
United States
26,700
25,900
800
3
International (a)
43,700
27,200
16,500
61
Global
70,400
53,100
17,300
33
Deletions
United States
(23,500)
(22,600)
(900)
(4)
International
(14,500)
(16,300)
1,800
11
Global
(38,000)
(38,900)
900
2
Ending Room Count (December 31)
United States
493,800
490,600
3,200
1
International
348,700
319,500
29,200
9
Global
842,500
810,100
32,400
4 %
As of December 31,
FY 2022
2022
2021
Change
% Change
System Size
United States
Economy
235,800
243,100
(7,300)
(3 %)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
239,000
228,900
10,100
4
Upscale and Above
19,000
18,600
400
2
Total United States
493,800
490,600
3,200
1 %
85 %
International
Greater China
161,100
153,800
7,300
5 %
2
Rest of Asia Pacific
30,400
29,000
1,400
5
1
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (a)
79,200
66,100
13,100
20
5
Canada
39,500
39,200
300
1
5
Latin America
38,500
31,400
7,100
23
2
Total International
348,700
319,500
29,200
9 %
15
Global
842,500
810,100
32,400
4 %
100 %
(a)
Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Three-Year Basis
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$ 38.36
2 %
21 %
Midscale and Upper Midscale
51.27
6
12
Upscale and Above
85.40
7
(10)
Total United States
$ 45.96
5 %
15 %
International
Greater China
$ 11.71
(15 %)
(35 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
32.51
60
(9)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
52.31
68
44
Canada
43.36
31
20
Latin America
59.23
130
116
Total International
$ 31.44
46 %
23 %
Global
$ 39.86
15 %
16 %
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6 %
4.6 %
—
International
2.0 %
2.1 %
(10) bps
Global
3.8 %
4.0 %
(20) bps
Year Ended
Constant Currency
% Change (a)
Three-Year Basis
% Change (b)
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$ 42.82
8 %
15 %
Midscale and Upper Midscale
56.33
14
6
Upscale and Above
93.46
26
(8)
Total United States
$ 50.72
12 %
9 %
International
Greater China
$ 13.30
(14 %)
(29 %)
Rest of Asia Pacific
28.74
48
(19)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
46.02
104
21
Canada
50.11
52
9
Latin America
43.36
146
65
Total International
$ 29.05
49 %
5 %
Global
$ 41.88
20 %
7 %
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6 %
4.6 %
—
International
2.1 %
2.1 %
—
Global
3.9 %
4.1 %
(20) bps
(a)
International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
(b)
Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Table 6
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Hotel Franchising
Global RevPAR
2022
$ 33.08
$ 43.74
$ 48.61
$ 39.18
$ 41.23
2021
$ 24.02
$ 35.69
$ 44.67
$ 34.77
$ 34.85
2020
$ 25.90
$ 17.05
$ 28.83
$ 23.19
$ 23.74
2019
$ 33.76
$ 42.04
$ 45.23
$ 34.51
$ 38.91
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$ 41.01
$ 54.70
$ 58.45
$ 45.49
$ 50.00
2021
$ 29.68
$ 46.99
$ 56.38
$ 42.45
$ 43.95
2020
$ 31.43
$ 23.19
$ 36.06
$ 27.28
$ 29.50
2019
$ 37.69
$ 48.65
$ 51.93
$ 37.96
$ 44.09
International RevPAR
2022
$ 21.05
$ 26.80
$ 33.90
$ 30.16
$ 28.11
2021
$ 15.26
$ 18.21
$ 26.62
$ 23.13
$ 20.86
2020
$ 17.39
$ 7.66
$ 17.39
$ 16.71
$ 14.75
2019
$ 27.56
$ 31.59
$ 34.79
$ 29.15
$ 30.80
Global Rooms (a)
2022
793,200
799,200
816,300
827,100
827,100
2021
748,700
752,500
758,600
769,400
769,400
2020
769,000
754,700
748,200
746,500
746,500
2019
745,300
751,300
758,400
770,200
770,200
U.S. Rooms
2022
486,600
487,600
488,100
493,500
493,500
2021
452,500
454,200
458,000
465,100
465,100
2020
463,900
460,200
459,600
452,600
452,600
2019
454,900
457,600
460,100
464,600
464,600
International Rooms (a)
2022
306,600
311,600
328,200
333,600
333,600
2021
296,200
298,300
300,600
304,300
304,300
2020
305,100
294,500
288,600
293,900
293,900
2019
290,400
293,700
298,300
305,600
305,600
Hotel Management
Global RevPAR
2022
$ 56.55
$ 65.13
$ 71.54
$ 68.04
$ 64.07
2021
$ 38.17
$ 56.08
$ 64.63
$ 57.57
$ 53.81
2020
$ 50.00
$ 20.67
$ 34.34
$ 32.91
$ 34.67
2019
$ 63.25
$ 66.67
$ 66.65
$ 59.19
$ 64.01
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$ 69.92
$ 135.35
$ 126.34
$ 98.28
$ 92.66
2021
$ 42.89
$ 67.42
$ 78.27
$ 66.77
$ 63.20
2020
$ 54.35
$ 23.21
$ 39.12
$ 34.14
$ 37.97
2019
$ 65.58
$ 71.61
$ 70.75
$ 60.89
$ 67.32
International RevPAR
2022
$ 40.26
$ 40.89
$ 53.57
$ 59.49
$ 48.61
2021
$ 27.12
$ 31.20
$ 37.53
$ 40.96
$ 34.31
2020
$ 38.07
$ 13.78
$ 23.16
$ 29.86
$ 26.21
2019
$ 55.12
$ 49.53
$ 52.49
$ 53.67
$ 52.69
Global Rooms
2022
20,100
19,700
19,700
15,400
15,400
2021
48,500
45,500
44,000
40,700
40,700
2020
59,300
58,200
55,800
49,400
49,400
2019
66,800
65,200
63,400
60,800
60,800
U.S. Rooms
2022
5,300
4,800
4,800
300
300
2021
33,500
30,600
28,800
25,500
25,500
2020
42,900
41,800
38,100
34,700
34,700
2019
51,700
50,700
49,100
45,600
45,600
International Rooms
2022
14,800
14,900
14,900
15,100
15,100
2021
15,000
14,900
15,200
15,200
15,200
2020
16,400
16,400
17,700
14,700
14,700
2019
15,100
14,500
14,300
15,200
15,200
Table 6 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Total System
Global RevPAR
2022
$ 34.06
$ 44.28
$ 49.17
$ 39.86
$ 41.88
2021
$ 24.90
$ 36.92
$ 45.80
$ 35.99
$ 35.95
2020
$ 27.68
$ 17.31
$ 29.23
$ 23.84
$ 24.51
2019
$ 36.21
$ 44.06
$ 46.94
$ 36.36
$ 40.92
U.S. RevPAR
2022
$ 42.11
$ 55.57
$ 59.15
$ 45.96
$ 50.72
2021
$ 30.62
$ 48.37
$ 57.73
$ 43.84
$ 45.19
2020
$ 33.45
$ 23.19
$ 36.31
$ 27.80
$ 30.20
2019
$ 40.56
$ 50.98
$ 53.79
$ 40.09
$ 46.39
International RevPAR
2022
$ 21.95
$ 27.46
$ 34.79
$ 31.44
$ 29.05
2021
$ 15.83
$ 18.84
$ 27.15
$ 23.99
$ 21.52
2020
$ 18.45
$ 7.96
$ 17.72
$ 17.37
$ 15.35
2019
$ 28.92
$ 32.47
$ 35.63
$ 30.29
$ 31.85
Global Rooms (a)
2022
813,300
818,900
836,000
842,500
842,500
2021
797,200
798,000
802,600
810,100
810,100
2020
828,300
812,900
804,000
795,900
795,900
2019
812,100
816,600
821,800
831,000
831,000
U.S. Rooms
2022
491,900
492,400
492,900
493,800
493,800
2021
486,000
484,800
486,800
490,600
490,600
2020
506,800
502,000
497,700
487,300
487,300
2019
506,600
508,300
509,200
510,200
510,200
International Rooms (a)
2022
321,400
326,500
343,100
348,700
348,700
2021
311,200
313,200
315,800
319,500
319,500
2020
321,500
310,900
306,300
308,600
308,600
2019
305,500
308,300
312,600
320,800
320,800
NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.
(a) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
2022
Net income
$ 106
$ 92
$ 101
$ 56
$ 355
Provision for income taxes
34
31
38
16
121
Depreciation and amortization
24
17
18
19
77
Interest expense, net
20
20
21
21
80
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
2
—
—
2
Stock-based compensation expense
8
9
8
8
33
Development advance notes amortization (b)
3
3
3
3
12
Gain on asset sale, net (c)
(36)
1
—
—
(35)
Separation-related (income)/expenses (d)
—
(1)
1
1
1
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
—
1
1
2
4
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 159
$ 175
$ 191
$ 126
$ 650
2021
Net income
$ 24
$ 68
$ 103
$ 48
$ 244
Provision for income taxes
11
25
36
19
91
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
23
25
95
Interest expense, net
28
22
22
22
93
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
18
—
—
18
Stock-based compensation expense
5
8
7
8
28
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
3
3
11
Impairments, net (f)
—
—
—
6
6
Separation-related expenses (d)
2
1
—
—
3
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
1
—
—
—
1
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 97
$ 168
$ 194
$ 131
$ 590
2020
Net income/(loss)
$ 22
$ (174)
$ 27
$ (7)
$ (132)
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
9
(48)
15
(2)
(26)
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
24
24
98
Interest expense, net
25
28
29
30
112
Stock-based compensation expense
4
5
5
5
19
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
9
Impairments, net (f)
—
206
—
—
206
Restructuring costs (g)
13
16
—
5
34
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
8
5
—
—
12
Separation-related expenses (d)
1
—
—
1
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
—
—
1
—
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 109
$ 66
$ 103
$ 58
$ 336
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
2019
Net income
$ 21
$ 26
$ 45
$ 64
$ 157
Provision for income taxes
5
10
21
14
50
Depreciation and amortization
29
27
26
28
109
Interest expense, net
24
26
25
25
100
Stock-based compensation expense
3
4
4
4
15
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
8
Impairment, net (i)
—
45
—
—
45
Contract termination costs (j)
—
9
34
(1)
42
Restructuring costs (k)
—
—
—
8
8
Transaction-related expenses, net (h)
7
11
12
10
40
Separation-related expenses (d)
21
1
—
—
22
Transaction-related item (l)
—
—
20
—
20
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e)
1
—
3
1
5
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 113
$ 161
$ 192
$ 155
$ 621
NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.
(b)
Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance.
(c)
Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.
(d)
Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(e)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.
(f)
2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.
(g)
Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.
(h)
Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta.
(i)
Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(j)
Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(k)
Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.
(l)
Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 3.91
$ 2.60
Net income
$ 56
$ 48
$ 355
$ 244
Adjustments:
Gain on asset sale, net (a)
—
—
(35)
—
Acquisition-related amortization expense (b)
6
11
31
38
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries
2
—
4
1
Early extinguishment of debt (c)
—
—
2
18
Separation-related expenses
1
—
1
3
Impairments, net
—
6
—
6
Total adjustments before tax
9
17
3
66
Income tax provision/(benefit) (d)
1
1
(2)
13
Total adjustments after tax
8
16
5
53
Adjusted net income
$ 64
$ 64
$ 360
$ 297
Adjustments - EPS impact
0.09
0.17
0.05
0.56
Adjusted diluted EPS
$ 0.72
$ 0.69
$ 3.96
$ 3.16
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
88.3
93.7
90.8
93.9
(a)
Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value.
(b)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement.
(c)
Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.
(d)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments. Fourth quarter 2021 amount was reduced by $3 million primarily due to the lack of a tax benefit on the Company's non-cash impairment charge.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2023 OUTLOOK
As of February 15, 2023
(In millions, except per share data)
2023 Outlook
Fee-related and other revenues
$
1,375 - 1,405
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
650 - 660
Depreciation and amortization expense (b)
48 - 50
Development advance notes amortization expense
13 - 15
Stock-based compensation expense
37 - 39
Interest expense, net
93 - 97
Adjusted income before income taxes
450 - 464
Income tax expense (c)
113 - 115
Adjusted net income
$
337 - 349
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
3.84 - 3.98
Diluted shares (d)
87.7
Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)
Approx. $10
Capital expenditures
Approx. $35
Development advance notes
Approx. $60
Free cash flow conversion rate (f)
50% - 55%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (g)
4% - 6%
Number of rooms
2% - 4%
(a)
Year-over-year growth rates are not comparable due to the exit of the Company's select-service management business, the sale of its two owned hotels during 2022 and the variability in its marketing funds due to the recovery of the COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.
(b)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$27 million.
(c)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
(d)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after December 31, 2022.
(e)
Represents the recovery of $49 million COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020. The Company recovered $38 million of the $49 million support during 2021 and 2022 combined.
(f)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities.
(g)
Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 6% - 8% compared to 2019.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.
Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
View original content to download multimedia:
