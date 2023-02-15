WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Develops A 3D Reconstruction Algorithm System Based on Image and Point Cloud Fusion

Beijing, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a 3D reconstruction algorithm system based on image and point cloud fusion.

3D reconstruction refers to the establishment of a mathematical model of 3D objects suitable for computer representation and processing, which is the basis for processing, manipulating, and analyzing 3D objects in a computer environment, and is also a key technology for expressing the objective world of virtual reality in a computer. WiMi has developed a 3D reconstruction algorithm system based on image and point cloud fusion, extracting point cloud information from multiple images and fusing the obtained point cloud information for data alignment. This method utilizes the advantageous features of both knowledge and provides accurate and rich information on realistic sense models.

WiMi's system consists of three main parts:

(1) Data acquisition program, which is used to obtain the target model multi-view point cloud and image information;

(2) Information extraction program, which can achieve feature extraction and matching, camera matrix calculation, and dense reconstruction for sequenced images;

(3) The point cloud processing program performs point cloud alignment and heterogeneous source point cloud fusion. It can pre-compute the theoretical transfer matrix based on the loaded viewpoint information. The motion information extracted from the image is used to assist the point cloud for alignment and the fusion of heterogeneous point clouds.

Point cloud alignment aims to align and match two point clouds of the same target acquired in different orientations in the same environment to obtain the complete environmental model information. In the alignment process, the system acquires the initial information by simultaneously acquiring multi-viewpoint clouds and images of the environmental target.

After obtaining the initial information, the system calculates the image sequence to get the motion information and, after dense reconstruction, obtains the environment 3D point cloud. The system simultaneously completes the calibration of the scale factor in this process. Then the final environment point cloud model is obtained after fusing the point clouds again, and the 3D scene model is obtained after surface reconstruction.

The information extraction stage mainly involves feature extraction, feature point matching, and camera external parameter calibration techniques. The external parameter calibration of the camera is primarily obtained by mathematically solving the information using the extracted feature points, and the number and accuracy of the feature point pairs are the basis of the subsequent reconstruction process. After acquiring or fusing the point cloud data, the system needs to adopt appropriate algorithms to pre-process the acquired point cloud data and then perform surface reconstruction on the processed point cloud. And the dense reconstruction is to perform dense matching based on sparse point clouds to utilize the image information further to obtain rich point clouds.

The development of 3D scene reconstruction technology has become a vital computer technology. The technology has been able to reconstruct multiple objects, significant targets, and outdoor scenes, and its acquisition and fusion of color information and spatial distance information of 3D target scenes have been very accurate. WiMi will continue to expand the application of its 3D reconstruction algorithm system based on image and point cloud fusion to build a bridge between natural scenes and virtual space and help shape the real digital world.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.