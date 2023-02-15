PEAK6 EdTech Announces Judi Hart as Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Hart will direct the portfolio companies' overall business strategy and foster collaborative relationships to bring financial education to all

Zogo and Fintech in Action, which fall under the EdTech division, announce partnership to empower minority communities with access to financial education

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK6 EdTech, a PEAK6 Investments company dedicated to empowering people through real-world, accessible education, today announced the appointment of Judi Hart as its CEO. In this role, Ms. Hart will further PEAK6 EdTech's mission to make education accessible for all through technology and serve as a collaborative partner to its subsidiary businesses, Zogo, Poker Power, and Fintech In Action.

Ms. Hart was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at PEAK6 Investments for the last three years. She brings over 20 years of human resources and operations experience to PEAK6 EdTech and its portfolio companies. Ms. Hart also served as PEAK6 Investment's Chief People Officer and has held senior HR positions at Apple, Beats by Dre, and Blizzard Entertainment, where she spearheaded operations for thousands of employees in multiple locations.

"Technology has made it possible to provide financial education, tools, and resources to a broad consumer population," said Judi Hart, CEO of PEAK6 EdTech. "We have an opportunity to enhance financial wellness for consumers and serve previously overlooked communities and populations with fun, easy-to-use technologies that benefit everyone. I look forward to using my knowledge and expertise to scale these organizations and deliver on our mission."

PEAK6 EdTech seeks to break down entry barriers and democratize access to financial education for all Americans. Whether consumers are playing games to learn about saving money or becoming more comfortable with risk-taking to level up skills, PEAK6 EdTech seeks to provide a fun, engaging, and educational experience for users.

In tandem with Ms. Hart's leadership, Zogo, a technology company that works with financial institutions to promote financial education and wellbeing through short-form content, is partnering with Fintech in Action (FIA), a social impact initiative that is committed to equipping the next generation of Black talent with a higher level of financial prowess and access to high net-worth fintech careers. Together, these organizations will bring financial education to high-opportunity communities.

This strategic partnership will give FIA students access to specialized financial education content created with them in mind. In partnering with FIA, Zogo will increase its market reach and continue to deliver on its mission to provide financial education to all.

"At our core, Zogo is committed to providing financial education to all in a way that resonates with the next generation of decision-makers," said Shyam Pradheep, general manager of Zogo. "We are excited to partner with Fintech in Action to further our dedication to this cause."

About PEAK6 EdTech

PEAK6 EdTech is a PEAK6 Investments company dedicated to empowering people through real-world, accessible education. PEAK6 EdTech democratizes access to financial education by providing innovative, dynamic, multi-faceted programs to all who seek it. Current portfolio companies include Poker Power, Zogo, and Fintech in Action. For more information, visit https://peak6.com/peak6-edtech/ .

About Zogo

Zogo is a technology company that works with financial institutions to promote financial education and wellbeing through short-form content. Its award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy and education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with over 250 institutional partners in all 50 U.S. states to help educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers regardless of their background and experience. The platform has garnered nearly one million users since its creation in 2018. The company is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit zogo.com or follow @zogofinance on Instagram.

About Fintech in Action

Fintech in Action (FIA) is a social impact initiative founded in 2020 in response to the industry's need to prioritize racial equity and inclusion. In its first year alone, FIA invested over $1 million in strategic support and paid internship opportunities to further its mission and cause. Together with its coalition and community partners, FIA seeks to be a powerhouse resource, accelerating progress, innovation, and opportunity for Black talent across fintech and ancillary industries. Learn more at fintechinaction.com.

