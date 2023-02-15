The International Science Reserve Recognized with Anthem Award for Crisis Response Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Science Reserve (ISR), an initiative of the New York Academy of Sciences, today announced that it has won an Anthem Award for its ongoing work with private and public partners to create a global scientific network focused on urgent disaster response.

New York Academy of Sciences' International Science Reserve Wins Anthem Award for Crisis Response Partnerships

The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work by people, companies and organizations worldwide.

The ISR was launched in early 2022 with partners and collaborators including IBM, Google, Pfizer, UL Solutions and the National Science Foundation.

"When a major crisis or disaster hits, the International Science Reserve wants to be able to mobilize the most effective scientific response—by connecting any scientist anywhere with the best resources available in both private and public sectors," said Dr. Mila Rosenthal, Executive Director of the International Science Reserve.

"It's a vision that evolved from the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic—which underlined the need for a more systematic, global approach to sharing scientific resources in response to threats that go far beyond national boundaries. We thank the Anthem Awards for acknowledging the importance of this collaborative work."

Over the past two years, the International Science Reserve has rapidly seeded a network of over 1,500 scientists from 90+ countries, and worked with its partners to map available resources including high-performance computing, geospatial-temporal data sets, and machine learning or AI for terrain mapping and visualization. Most recently, the ISR announced that it has partnered with IBM to put advanced data and AI tools directly into the hands of researchers during crisis.

The International Science Reserve received the Anthem Award for partnership and collaboration within the Responsible Technology category, which celebrates efforts to ensure that digital technology has a positive impact on society.

About The International Science Reserve

The International Science Reserve is an open network of scientists and scientific institutions, bringing together specialized technical resources for scientists to collaborate on preparing and responding to complex and urgent global crises. In transnational health emergencies and climate-related disasters, researchers in the ISR network will work together to help people and protect communities. Learn more about joining us: www.isr.nyas.org

