Fitch Upgrades Ryerson's IDR to 'BB' and ABL to 'BBB-'; Outlook remains stable

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ryerson Holdings Corporation's (RYI) and Joseph T. Ryerson & Son, Inc.'s Long-Term Corporate Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also upgraded the first lien senior secured asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility to 'BBB-/'RR1' from 'BB+'/'RR1' which represents the first Investment Grade rating since Ryerson's initial public offering in August 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Jim Claussen, Ryerson's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, stated "We are pleased that our upgraded rating from Fitch affirms Ryerson's multi-year balance sheet transformation and improved 'through-the-cycle' operating profile. Ryerson's significant deleveraging over the past several years will increasingly allow cash flow generated from our business model to be re-invested in the growth of our business and returns to shareholders."

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

