Brand Institute Divisional President Sees Excitement for Branding Opportunities in Digital Health

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global leader in pharmaceutical brand naming, Brand Institute has a unique vantage point from which to observe upcoming shifts in the healthcare landscape years before any product offerings make it to market. Recently, no trend has captured the attention of the pharmaceutical industry quite like the rise of digital health technology.

Brian Frasca, Brand Institute's Divisional President of the Midwest U.S., has led numerous branding and naming projects for digital health products over the last three years. "The pace of product development is accelerating," Mr. Frasca noted. "Technological infrastructure, such as cloud computing and large-scale data centers, had already made many of these product concepts a reality. But the COVID-19 pandemic supercharged that pace, as anywhere connectivity became a necessity."

The applications for digital health are immense. Apps, medical devices, companion diagnostics, connected clinical trials, and digital therapeutics are just a few examples of how healthcare is going digital. Of course, each of these products requires meaningful and differentiated branding.

"Within the digital health space, we're noticing clients embrace the excitement of naming innovative technologies." These clients find themselves unencumbered by an intensive regulatory review process, as most digital health brand names do not need to be approved by regulators like the FDA. "There is a greater creative freedom in the digital health space, which opens up more naming strategies to pursue. Names can be bolder and more descriptive, such as through the use of real words that imply a clear benefit. This flexibility has added to client enthusiasm, which is reflected in the names of many of the products already launched, not to mention many others that should roll out in 2023."

