Uptime Acquires LEET Security, S.L.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") announced today that its portfolio company Uptime Institute ("Uptime"), the global digital infrastructure authority, has completed its acquisition of LEET Security, S.L. Uptime provides assessment, certification, and consulting services for owners, operators, and users of digital infrastructure, and provides education, accreditation, and membership network services for data center professionals and organizations.

"We are excited to be able to join Uptime, the undisputed Global Digital Infrastructure Authority," said Antonio Ramos, chief executive officer and founder of LEET Security. "Over the past decade, LEET Security, S.L. has developed a unique and comprehensive cyber security rating system. We will now have many more opportunities for growth through geographic expansion and development of new service offerings as part of Uptime. We look forward to this next phase of globalization of our firm. I want to personally thank all our clients, staff, and investors who have supported us over this journey since 2010, in our delivery of unique value and in bringing ongoing innovation to the critical area of cyber security."

"The LEET Security acquisition builds on Uptime's leadership position in the worldwide digital infrastructure market. LEET enhances the core value delivered by Uptime's existing offering's by incorporating a differentiated cyber security service in response to customer and market demands. We are excited about the scale of opportunities ahead for both companies," said Bob Haswell, founding partner, Dominus Capital.

"LEET Security has built a unique and differentiated solution that meets a critical need that all organizations have – the ability to thoroughly detect, investigate and mitigate cyber security threats," said Martin V. McCarthy, chief executive officer, Uptime. "Traditional risk management methodologies take an outside-in approach or inside-out approach, which doesn't always account for how 'bad actors' might exploit potential attack surfaces. LEET Security delivers both perspectives across the entire landscape of an organization's external and internal cyber security vulnerabilities to provide deep visibility and insight into the exposed threat surfaces and allows that organization to improve their cyber security posture. The addition of LEET's cyber ratings service offering to Uptime's portfolio of services will provide unparalleled value to customers by building upon the physical and operational security elements already covered by Uptime in our various assessments and certifications," continued McCarthy.

All organizations and their ICT service partners are under increasing pressure to secure their digital infrastructure in response to the complex and ever-evolving cyber-risk threat landscape. The LEET Cyber Security rating system directly addresses the issue by giving clients the ability to easily understand the nature and severity of these risks. The clients can then take the appropriate steps to mitigate these risks and improve their organization's security posture on a continuous basis therefore hardening their organization against cyber threats. This includes identifying systemic weaknesses and specific exposures and then building compensating security controls across both the internal and external "attack surface" that may exist in any digital services they use, whether this service is provisioned in-house or delivered via a third-party service provider.

LEET Security represents Uptime's second M&A transaction completed this month. It follows two weeks after Uptime's acquisition of CNet Training, LTD a 50+ person global firm, headquartered in the UK that is the leader in digital infrastructure education and learning & development solutions. Uptime continues to identify and assess potential add-on acquisitions to broaden its service portfolio, and to more completely execute on its mission to help all datacenter owners, operators, and tenants around the world provide and access the resilient, available, sustainable, and secure digital infrastructure required for their mission critical business applications and services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

About Uptime

Uptime is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 25 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency, which provide customers assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform across a wide array of operating conditions at a level consistent with their business needs. Uptime's Tier Standard is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the design, construction, and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. Its Tier Standard and Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Standardized, Comprehensive Risk Assessment-FSI financial sector risk assessment, broad range of additional risk and performance assessments, Intelligence research services, and accredited training courses completed by over 100,000 data center professionals, have helped thousands of companies in over 100 countries to optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency.

Uptime is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, KSA, Singapore, and Taipei and now Madrid. For more information, please visit www.uptimeinstitute.com.

About LEET Security

LEET Security is an independent rating agency, set up for the sole purpose of developing and managing a labelling system to reliably rate the information security posture of organizations and their third-party ICT service providers/partners.



Since its inception in 2010, the LEET Security cyber rating agency compiled and updates the risk and control measures defined in the main international regulations, standards, and best practices including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) & International Standards Organization (ISO-27001) & Esquema Nacional de Seguridad/National Security Framework (ENS) among others. Using its proprietary and tested methodology LEET classifies and groups the defined controls to provide a security posture 'score' which is attested by the LEET Stamp with a detailed report.

The LEET Security rating provides confidence to customers and users that cyber security risks are identified and characterized within any services utilizing digital infrastructure for any aspect of service delivery across enterprise-owned digital services and infrastructure and third-party partners. The rating clearly indicates an organizations commitment and investment into to measuring, monitoring, and hardening their security posture, providing full transparency to the security measures implemented. For more information, please visit www.leetsecurity.com.

