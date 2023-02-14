SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2023 GUIDANCE

Conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Highlights:

GAAP earnings per share were $0.59 and $3.53 , for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.92 and $3.80 , for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, exceeding our expectations.

Confirming 2023 earnings per share guidance midpoint of $3.60 for 2023.

Operating cash flow of $826 million for the full year 2022 above the midpoint of previous guidance.

Cemetery preneed sales grew 2.4% for the full year 2022.

Funeral preneed sales grew 6.4% for the full year 2022.

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter results:

"We are proud to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 for the fourth quarter of 2022. These results were below the prior year quarter that was materially impacted by the effects of COVID-19. However, they significantly exceeded our expectations as we continue to experience some impact from COVID-19 as well as a higher number of other excess deaths.

For the full year we reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, which is an impressive 26% growth on a compounded annual basis since pre-pandemic 2019.

The number of comparable funeral services performed is trending higher than anticipated, about 5% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels on a compounded annual growth basis.

Comparable cemetery preneed sales production experienced a remarkable 14.5% compounded annual growth rate over 2019 levels.

On the acquisition front, we had a very active fourth quarter investing $89 million in four separate transactions across the United States and Canada. These transactions added 14 funeral homes and 3 cemeteries, which included 3 combination locations. We are excited to welcome these new teammates to the SCI family.

I would like to thank our approximately 25,000 associates for their unwavering commitment to providing excellent service to our client families. Through their hard work, SCI remains in a position of financial strength and flexibility. We continue to believe in our long-term growth strategy to grow revenue, leverage our unparalleled scale, and invest our capital wisely to enhance shareholder value."

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SUMMARY

Details of our fourth quarter 2022 financial results and the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 1,027.7

$ 1,043.3

$ 4,108.7

$ 4,143.1 Operating income $ 167.0

$ 298.5

$ 927.3

$ 1,190.7 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 92.3

$ 206.5

$ 565.3

$ 802.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59

$ 1.24

$ 3.53

$ 4.72 Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 144.3

$ 194.8

$ 607.9

$ 777.9 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 0.92

$ 1.17

$ 3.80

$ 4.57 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 156.4

167.2

160.1

170.1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 170.3

$ 190.2

$ 825.7

$ 920.6 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 170.3

$ 190.2

$ 825.7

$ 912.3



(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.24 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The current year quarter was impacted by $64.6 million of an estimated charge for certain legal matters and a $5.2 million pre-tax loss on divestitures while the prior year quarter was impacted by a $9.9 million pre-tax gain on divestitures.

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items were $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.17 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease of $0.25 is due to an expected decline in gross profit associated with decreases in COVID-19 related activity combined with higher inflationary costs and lower trust fund income. Additionally, fewer shares outstanding more than offset the impact of higher interest expense.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $19.9 million to $170.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $190.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and was at the high end of our expectations. The decrease in operating cash flow compared to the prior year fourth quarter is primarily due to the anticipated lower operating income, unfavorable working capital, and higher cash interest slightly offset by lower cash tax payments.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Our 2023 outlook for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items is anticipated to be at the upper end of our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12% when excluding the impact of COVID-19 activity in 2022 and before absorbing an expected 25 cent increase in interest expense. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excludes special items relating to the payments of certain estimated legal charges of $64.6 million.

As displayed in the table below, guidance for 2023 total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (maintenance capital expenditures) is broken out into three separate categories in order to facilitate a better understanding for investors. At the midpoint of $300 million we anticipate spending to be approximately $35 million lower than 2022 as we accelerated certain technology and digital infrastructure investments into 2022 to prepare our locations for both customer and non-customer facing technology currently in development. As we have discussed over the past several years, we are continuing to invest in our ongoing digital systems to further support preneed sales growth and create a simplified customer experience.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $3.45 - $3.75







Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1) $910 - $960 Cash taxes expected in 2023 (at the midpoint of Diluted earnings per share guidance) $160 - $170 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $740 - $800







Capital improvements at existing field locations $115 - $125 Development of cemetery property $125 - $135 Digital investments and corporate $50 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) $290 - $310



(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2023 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2023: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with estimated litigation charges or legal settlements or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL



APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue $ 1,027,683

$ 1,043,255

$ 4,108,661

$ 4,143,143 Cost of revenue (747,595)

(713,950)

(2,954,059)

(2,820,068) Gross profit 280,088

329,305

1,154,602

1,323,075 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1) (107,912)

(40,789)

(237,248)

(157,568) (Losses) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (5,224)

9,937

9,962

25,169 Operating income 166,952

298,453

927,316

1,190,676 Interest expense (49,002)

(38,745)

(172,109)

(150,610) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net —

—

(1,225)

(5,226) Other income, net 4,135

1,446

1,646

10,660 Income before income taxes 122,085

261,154

755,628

1,045,500 Provision for income taxes (29,669)

(54,589)

(189,594)

(242,248) Net income 92,416

206,565

566,034

803,252 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (111)

(65)

(696)

(313) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 92,305

$ 206,500

$ 565,338

$ 802,939 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.60

$ 1.26

$ 3.58

$ 4.79 Basic weighted average number of shares 154,127

164,446

157,713

167,542 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.59

$ 1.24

$ 3.53

$ 4.72 Diluted weighted average number of shares 156,372

167,189

160,131

170,114



(1) Corporate general and administrative expenses include an estimate of $64.6 million for an immaterial preliminary settlement in a private litigation matter in Florida

and subsequently we engaged in settlement discussions with the California Attorney General. Both matters relate to previously disclosed litigation.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







December 31,

2022

2021







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,938

$ 268,626 Receivables, net 96,681

106,051 Inventories 31,740

25,935 Other 39,487

40,448 Total current assets 359,846

441,060 Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 5,577,499

6,015,323 Cemetery property 1,939,816

1,900,844 Property and equipment, net 2,350,549

2,252,158 Goodwill 1,945,588

1,915,082 Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,190,426

1,169,813 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,702,313

1,996,898 Total assets $ 15,066,037

$ 15,691,178







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 707,488

$ 659,494 Current maturities of long-term debt 90,661

65,016 Income taxes payable 1,131

3,751 Total current liabilities 799,280

728,261 Long-term debt 4,251,083

3,901,304 Deferred revenue, net 1,624,028

1,532,749 Deferred tax liability 445,040

437,902 Other liabilities 411,376

438,903 Deferred receipts held in trust 4,163,520

4,766,492 Care trusts' corpus 1,698,287

1,976,118 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 156,088,438

and 166,821,502 shares issued, respectively, and 153,940,365 and 163,114,202 shares

outstanding, respectively 153,940

163,114 Capital in excess of par value 958,329

979,096 Retained earnings 544,384

727,021 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,538

40,214 Total common stockholders' equity 1,673,191

1,909,445 Noncontrolling interests 232

4 Total equity 1,673,423

1,909,449 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,066,037

$ 15,691,178

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 566,034

803,252 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 1,225

5,226 Depreciation and amortization 175,330

159,306 Amortization of intangibles 18,355

20,002 Amortization of cemetery property 94,123

98,162 Amortization of loan costs 6,851

6,367 Provision for expected credit losses 16,700

11,362 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 3,471

(5,837) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (9,962)

(25,169) Gain on sale of investments (1,169)

— Share-based compensation 14,709

14,168 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Decrease (increase) in receivables 4,151

(20,215) Increase in other assets (8,206)

(54,883) Increase in payables and other liabilities 37,029

53,747 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (309,055)

(308,061) Increase in deferred revenue, net 195,358

119,730 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 20,781

43,451 Net cash provided by operating activities 825,725

920,608 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (369,709)

(303,660) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (102,558)

(121,382) Real estate acquisitions (17,127)

(26,604) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 42,093

40,696 Proceeds from sale of investments and other 1,330

— Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (1,910)

(3,982) Net cash used in investing activities (447,881)

(414,932) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 484,000

975,000 Debt issuance costs (525)

(13,640) Scheduled payments of debt (36,288)

(36,158) Early payments of debt (65,591)

(699,837) Principal payments on finance leases (35,542)

(34,617) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 27,814

39,354 Purchase of Company common stock (660,850)

(554,313) Payments of dividends (160,035)

(146,919) Bank overdrafts and other (980)

5,510 Net cash used in financing activities (447,997)

(465,620) Effect of foreign currency (3,878)

(111) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (74,031)

39,945 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 278,555

238,610 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 204,524

$ 278,555

Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and

average revenue per service) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 311.3

$ 329.3

$ 1,242.3

$ 1,268.1 Matured preneed revenue 177.2

178.4

705.3

700.5 Core revenue 488.5

507.7

1,947.6

1,968.6 Non-funeral home revenue 19.6

19.0

76.3

74.1 Recognized preneed revenue 38.7

39.2

164.5

159.6 Other revenue 33.4

33.8

143.6

140.9 Total revenue $ 580.2

$ 599.7

$ 2,332.0

$ 2,343.2















Gross profit $ 131.2

$ 165.1

$ 545.7

$ 639.8 Gross profit percentage 22.6 %

27.5 %

23.4 %

27.3 %















Funeral services performed 93,262

96,531

373,186

382,862 Average revenue per service $ 5,448

$ 5,456

$ 5,423

$ 5,335

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 34.0

$ 42.0

$ 148.8

$ 167.4 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 72.7

78.9

299.3

310.5 Total atneed revenue 106.7

120.9

448.1

477.9 Recognized preneed property revenue 228.4

203.5

868.7

846.5 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 82.9

85.4

338.5

343.9 Total recognized preneed revenue 311.3

288.9

1,207.2

1,190.4 Core revenue 418.0

409.8

1,655.3

1,668.3 Other cemetery revenue 29.5

33.7

121.3

131.7 Total revenue $ 447.5

$ 443.5

$ 1,776.6

$ 1,800.0















Gross profit $ 148.9

$ 164.2

$ 608.9

$ 683.3 Gross profit percentage 33.3 %

37.0 %

34.3 %

38.0 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2022.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 300.2

$ 325.9

$ (25.7)

(7.9) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 174.5

178.0

(3.5)

(2.0) % Core revenue (3) 474.7

503.9

(29.2)

(5.8) % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 19.3

18.9

0.4

2.1 % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 38.2

39.0

(0.8)

(2.1) % Other revenue (6) 33.2

33.5

(0.3)

(0.9) % Total comparable revenue $ 565.4

$ 595.3

$ (29.9)

(5.0) %















Comparable gross profit $ 129.6

$ 165.1

$ (35.5)

(21.5) % Comparable gross profit percentage 22.9 %

27.7 %

(4.8) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 49,395

54,383

(4,988)

(9.2) % Matured preneed 27,123

27,549

(426)

(1.5) % Total core 76,518

81,932

(5,414)

(6.6) % Non-funeral home 13,593

13,439

154

1.1 % Total comparable funeral services performed 90,111

95,371

(5,260)

(5.5) % Core cremation rate 55.3 %

53.8 %

1.5 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 61.9 %

60.2 %

1.7 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 6,078

$ 5,993

$ 85

1.4 % Matured preneed 6,434

6,461

(27)

(0.4) % Total core 6,204

6,150

54

0.9 % Non-funeral home 1,420

1,406

14

1.0 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,482

$ 5,482

$ —

— %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 271.2

$ 257.8

$ 13.4

5.2 % Core contracts sold 32,814

32,487

327

1.0 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 19,807

18,674

1,133

6.1 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,459

$ 6,301

158

2.5 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,992

$ 2,843

$ 149

5.2 %



(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue decreased by $29.9 million , or 5.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, primarily driven by a significant decline in core funeral revenue of $29.2 million .

The decrease in core funeral revenue of $29.2 million , or 5.8%, was primarily the result of a 6.6% decrease in core funeral services performed as the prior year was more heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was slightly offset by a 0.9% increase in the core average revenue per service. The comparable core cremation rate increased an expected 150 basis points to 55.3%.

Comparable funeral gross profit decreased $35.5 million to $129.6 million and the gross profit percentage decreased to 22.9% from 27.7%. This decrease is primarily due to the expected decline in revenue mentioned above combined with higher energy and employee-related inflationary costs.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $13.4 million , or 5.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021. We experienced a 11.6% increase in non-funeral home preneed sales production and a 3.5% increase in core comparable preneed funeral sales production for the quarter. These production increases were driven by higher contract velocity as well as better sales averages.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2022.

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 33.6

$ 42.0

$ (8.4)

(20.0) % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 72.1

78.9

(6.8)

(8.6) % Total atneed revenue (1) 105.7

120.9

(15.2)

(12.6) % Recognized preneed property revenue 224.6

203.5

21.1

10.4 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 82.7

85.3

(2.6)

(3.0) % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 307.3

288.8

18.5

6.4 % Core revenue (3) 413.0

409.7

3.3

0.8 % Other revenue (4) 29.3

33.8

(4.5)

(13.3) % Total comparable revenue $ 442.3

$ 443.5

$ (1.2)

(0.3) %















Comparable gross profit $ 146.1

$ 164.4

$ (18.3)

(11.1) % Comparable gross profit percentage 33.0 %

37.1 %

(4.1) %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 242.8

$ 257.5

$ (14.7)

(5.7) % Merchandise and services 182.4

193.2

(10.8)

(5.6) % Discounts and other (3.7)

(3.2)

(0.5)

(15.6) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 421.5

$ 447.5

$ (26.0)

(5.8) %















Recognition rate (5) 98.0 %

91.6 %











(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue slightly decreased by $1.2 million , or 0.3%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Core revenue increased $3.3 million , which was offset by a decline of $4.5 million in other revenue.

Core revenue grew by $3.3 million as an $18.5 million , or 6.4%, increase in total recognized preneed revenue was partially offset by a $15.2 million anticipated decline in atneed revenue as the prior year was more heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $18.5 million in total recognized preneed revenue growth consisting of a $24.7 million increase in property, merchandise, and service revenue was offset by a $6.2 million decline of merchandise and service trust fund income.

Other revenue was lower by $4.5 million , or 13.3%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from a $4.6 million decrease in endowment care trust fund income due to lower capital gains.

Comparable cemetery gross profit decreased $18.3 million to $146.1 million . The gross profit percentage decreased to 33.0% from 37.1% due to the decline in atneed revenue mentioned above combined with an increase in certain merchandise costs and higher inflationary employee-related and maintenance costs.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $8.7 million , or 2.7%. We continued to see strength in sales average and large sales during the fourth quarter but could not overcome the elevated velocity impact in the fourth quarter of last year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For the full year 2022, we grew cemetery preneed sales production 2.4%, as sales average and large sales growth were partially offset by declines in velocity as the prior year was more heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Financial Results

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021 2022

2021 Corporate general and administrative expenses $ (107.9)

$ (40.8) $ (237.2)

$ (157.6) Estimated charge for certain legal matters (64.6)

— (64.6)

— Corporate general and administrative expense excluding

estimated charge for certain legal matters $ (43.3)

$ (40.8) $ (172.6)

$ (157.6)

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased $67.1 million to $107.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $40.8 million in the same period in 2021. The current quarter includes an estimated charge for certain legal matters of $64.6 million described below. Excluding these costs, corporate general and administrative expenses increased $2.5 million primarily from higher expenses related to workers compensation and general liability claims partially offset by a decline from the timing of incentive compensation expenses.

During the quarter, we reached an immaterial preliminary settlement in a private litigation matter in Florida and subsequently we engaged in settlement discussions with the California Attorney General. Both matters relate to previously disclosed litigation. Approximately two-thirds of the $64.6 million pretax charge relates to estimated preneed contract refunds in California and Florida . The remainder of the charge includes anticipated reimbursement of California governmental investigative costs and other legal expenses.

Interest expense increased $10.3 million to $49.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher interest on our floating rate debt. During the fourth quarter, our floating rate debt carried a weighted average interest rate of 4.75%, which is about 350 basis points higher than the weighted average rate for our floating rate debt in the prior year fourth quarter of 1.29%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.3% up from 20.9% in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 22.4% in the prior year quarter. The higher tax rates in the current period were primarily due to higher state taxes, as the prior year was favorably impacted by valuation allowance releases due to higher income, partially offset by greater excess tax benefits on a higher number of exercised stock options during the current year quarter as compared to the prior year quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021 2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 170.3

$ 190.2 $ 825.7

$ 920.6 Cash received from a vendor waiver and release agreement payment —

— —

(8.3) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 170.3

$ 190.2 $ 825.7

$ 912.3 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 37.3

$ 96.8 $ 179.5

$ 265.5

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $19.9 million to $170.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $190.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This expected decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to $51.8 million in lower operating income (excluding the impact from divestitures and estimated charge for certain legal matters) as the prior year was positively impacted by the more pronounced effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unfavorable working capital use of $21.4 million due to the timing of repayment of payroll taxes that were deferred under the CARES Act in 2020, and higher cash interest of $10.0 million partially offset by lower cash tax payments of $59.5 million.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Capital improvements at existing field locations $ 47.1

$ 50.7

$ 160.2

$ 134.0 Development of cemetery property 48.7

45.5

124.6

95.4 Digital investments and corporate 13.1

14.0

49.8

30.8 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other

capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) $ 108.9

$ 110.2

$ 334.6

$ 260.2 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral

service locations 8.0

15.7

35.1

43.5 Total capital expenditures $ 116.9

$ 125.9

$ 369.7

$ 303.7

Total capital expenditures decreased in the current quarter by $9.0 million primarily due to a decrease in growth capital expenditures. For the full year, total capital expenditures increased $66.0 million, primarily driven by $29.2 million of increased spend on cemetery property development as we replenished property to meet consumer demand after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital improvements at existing field locations increased $26.2 million as we continued to invest in our best in class facilities and the technology infrastructure at our field locations. Finally, we increased spend on digital investments and corporate expenditures by $19.0 million, primarily for the development of technology and other digital projects, including enhancements to Beacon and our location websites, to further support preneed sales growth and create a simplified customer experience.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of December 31, 2022 is set forth below:



Three Months

Twelve Months Preneed funeral 7.2 %

(11.5) % Preneed cemetery 7.6 %

(11.8) % Cemetery perpetual care 7.0 %

(11.0) % Combined trust funds 7.3 %

(11.5) %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 92.3

$ 0.59

$ 206.5

$ 1.24 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Loss (gain) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 5.2

0.03

(9.9)

(0.06) Estimate of certain legal matters (1) 64.6

0.41

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (17.1)

(0.11)

2.3

0.01 Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.7)

—

(4.1)

(0.02) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 144.3

$ 0.92

$ 194.8

$ 1.17















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



156.4





167.2

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 565.3

$ 3.53

$ 802.9

$ 4.72 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (10.0)

(0.06)

(25.2)

(0.15) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 1.2

0.01

5.2

0.03 Foreign currency exchange loss 1.5

0.01

—

— Vendor waiver and release agreement cash receipts —

—

(8.3)

(0.05) Estimate of certain legal matters (1) 64.6

0.40

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (14.0)

(0.09)

7.3

0.04 Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.7)

—

(4.0)

(0.02) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 607.9

$ 3.80

$ 777.9

$ 4.57















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



160.1





170.1

(1) Estimate of certain legal matters $64.6 million for an immaterial preliminary settlement in a private litigation matter in Florida and subsequently we engaged in settlement discussions with the California Attorney General. Both matters relate to previously disclosed litigation.

