Resecurity® announces partnership with CSG (Centre Systems Group)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies globally, has partnered with CSG (Centre Systems Group), one of the leading cybersecurity solutions and service providers based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The partnership will accelerate channel sales growth in UAE and will enable CSG to offer an award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Dark Web Monitoring (DWM), Digital Risk Management (DRM), Fraud Prevention (FP) and Identity Protection (IDP) solutions to large enterprise and government organizations in the region. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions will accelerate specialized offerings for customers looking to take their cybersecurity operations across their ecosystem to the next level.

CSG offers a wide range of Enterprise Cybersecurity solutions, including Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), SOAR solutions, Digital Deception, AI-based Threat analysis and more. Additionally, they have established expertise in Business Continuity Management, Risk Management, and Data management to help businesses navigate challenging situations. CSG has been focused on helping firms secure and reinvigorate firms in terms of Business Resiliency and Cybersecurity. With clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle East, they have procured a resolute trust among their customer and partner base. Headquartered in the UAE from 2017, CSG's local team is well versed in dealing with local and government organizations by identifying the pulse of Client needs and provide tangible and customized solutions and maintains a professional, seamless approach to business continuity and Cybersecurity needs with scalability and adaptability in mind.

Resecurity® dynamic "cloud-first" strategy is highlighted by the availability of core products via Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Oracle Cloud (and Oracle Marketplace) and Amazon AWS available across a variety of regions with full compliance according to existing data protection and regulatory requirements in UAE and GCC countries. To eliminate fragmentation, Resecurity® has adopted a unified platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, integrating essential components of Security Service Edge (SSE) and a scalable data lake containing a vast amount of actionable cyber threat intelligence data and related telemetry, which can be integrated into security information and event management (SIEM), security operations center (SOC), cyber fusion center (CFS) and other third-party systems and applications. Resecurity® provides comprehensive protection across the enterprise ecosystem, including apps, services, networks, cloud, and users, using artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and machine learning (ML) on a 24/7/365 basis.

"Resecurity® is delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity and risk management solutions to tackle the latest threats facing the industry. Recently, we achieved remarkable success in upgrading the cybersecurity of major financial institutions in the Gulf Region and beyond, establishing a benchmark for delivering high-quality services in that sector." said Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz - Sr. Vice President of CSG. "In light of the unfortunate Covid-19 Pandemic crisis, we have raised awareness and emphasized the importance of digitizing businesses of all sizes to make them more resilient to unpredictable situations and new cybersecurity threats.", he added.

"Our partnership with CSG demonstrates our shared commitment and responsibility to assist the GCC region in safeguarding both private and public sectors from advanced cybersecurity threats and new security challenges." said Gene Yoo, CEO of Los Angeles based Resecurity® (USA).

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has been recently highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Centre Systems Group (CSG)

CSG, established in the United Arab Emirates in 2017, aims to enhance the range of solutions and products available. Their dedication to providing disruptive and resilient technologies has led them to introduce advanced solutions and services, promoting the trend of risk mitigation and digitization in the market. The company's criteria for selecting products/services to offer clients is based on ease of adaptability, simple interface, reasonable pricing, and zero configuration. Through partnerships globally, they only provide their clients with the best options. Their values of dedication and diligence have allowed them to expand globally and increase their client base internationally. CSG's consulting services secure and mitigate risks while also ensuring compliance with regulations and frameworks. Instead of a traditional approach, they integrate diverse services to provide unique options. Their solutions are certified and approved by international standards and GDPR compliance. CSG's digital banking sector has established preliminary strategic plans to enable omnichannel executions for customer-centricity. Their virtual assets division provides a unique service to meet end-to-end compliance requirements for cryptocurrencies exchanges, brokers, and traders.

To learn more about CSG, visit https://centresystemsgroup.com/.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

