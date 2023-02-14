Relativity6 Selected by Amwins for its AI based 6-digit NAICS prediction technology

Relativity6 will equip Amwins with best-in-class, highly accurate 6-digit NAICS code predictions based on Relativity6's live web search platform.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered live search platform that detects business' 6-digit NAICS codes and flags hazardous business activities, announced today that Amwins has selected Relativity6's API to provide predictions related to industry classifications.

Tom Parsons, Head of Digital at Amwins said, "Relativity6 has earned our confidence as the most reliable, accurate, and technically impressive classification vendor we've seen on the market. We couldn't be more excited to be working with such a great piece of technology and the qualified team behind it."

Alan Ringvald, president and chief executive officer at Relativity6 commented, "We are honored to be working with an organization with such large scale and sophistication as Amwins. Tom and everyone on the digital team have been incredible partners, and we're excited to create an immediate impact with our classification platform."

About Relativity6

Relativity6's AI platform retrieves up-to-the-second information about a business in order to automatically detect its 6-digit NAICS code and verify its existence. Relativity6 is the fastest and most accurate NAICS detector on the market, improving commercial underwriting workflow and overall business classification and segmentation. Relativity6 is backed by Fin VC, State Auto Labs Fund, and Vectr Ventures. For more information visit: www.relativity6.com

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., Amwins operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

