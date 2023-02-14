Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™ Celebrate Pet Love Stories for Valentine's Day

Petco Love awarding more than $500K in grants to 18 organizations nationwide.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Petco Love , a life-changing nonprofit organization in partnership with BOBS from Skechers™ , awarded grants totaling more than $500K to animal welfare teams nationwide. Together, this corporate and non-profit duo brought communities closer and strengthened pet and human relationships as part of the 10th annual Petco Love Stories campaign.

Eighteen winners were selected to receive Petco Love grants, with Animal Humane Association of New Mexico (AHNM) securing the top Love Stories grant award of $100K, thanks to winning pet adopter, Carol. After 54 years of marriage, Carol lost her husband, Howie, to cancer. To help her through her grief and lift her spirits, Carol went to AHNM to look for a kitten, but instead happily chose an adult female cat she later named "Treetop." – lovingly after her late husband's military computer login. After submitting her entry, Carol was selected as the recipient of the BOBS from Skechers™ and Petco Love grant for $100K as well as a pair of BOBS® footwear and Petco shopping spree.

In addition to Carol's award, seventeen other winners, including shelter and rescue teams in New York, Washington State, California, Georgia, and Florida, will receive grants ranging from $5K to $50K.

"Our Petco Love Stories campaign is in its tenth year, and there is no end to the amazing, emotional stories of how pets change our lives," said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. "These winning Love Stories capture the love we all feel for our pets. They celebrate the lifesaving act of pet adoption and the unconditional bond we share with our pets who enrich our lives in so many ways."

Since 2013, more than 20,000 adopters have shared how their pets have changed their lives in the annual campaign, with Petco Love granting nearly $7 million to the hardworking animal welfare organizations making these adoption matches possible. To learn more visit http://www.petcolove.org/lovestories .

