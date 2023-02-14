New Jersey's Largest Outpatient Physical Therapy Provider, Ivy Rehab, Welcomes Excel Physical Therapy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitation and pediatric services and New Jersey's largest physical therapy provider, has added 24 clinics through its newest partnership with Excel Physical Therapy.

Excel Physical Therapy of New Jersey joins Ivy Rehab. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled Excel Physical Therapy has chosen to join the Ivy Rehab Network," said Jonathan Jean-Pierre, Ivy Rehab SVP and General Manager. "Excel is one of the most tenured and reputable practices in New Jersey. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with such a high-quality team."

While working together at a sports medicine facility in New York City, Excel co-founders and co-owners Matt Gibble, PT, and Gary Flink, PT, MSPT, envisioned opening a practice that would set the standards in orthopedic physical therapy for all ages. In March 1990, Excel opened the doors to its first clinic. Since then, the company has established offices throughout New Jersey, all of which were designed and built on a foundation of excellence in physical therapy.

"We look forward to the next chapter of Excel Physical Therapy," said Gary Flink, Co-founder and CEO of Excel Physical Therapy. "Matt and I have worked tirelessly with our amazing team to build Excel from the ground up. We are excited to be opening more doors for our clinicians through residencies and mentorship opportunities to make our team even stronger while continuing to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

The partnership with Excel Physical Therapy brings an additional 24 clinics to Ivy Rehab's more than 100 current New Jersey locations, allowing Ivy Rehab to serve more communities with high-quality care.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and best in class outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

