nClouds Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner gains continued MSP momentum.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( nclouds.com ), a Premier Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and leading provider of managed cloud services, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named nClouds to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. nClouds was previously named to CRN's MSP 500 list in 2022 and 2021.

nClouds is an award-winning provider of AWS and DevOps consulting and implementation services, AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and leading public cloud MSP. (PRNewsfoto/nClouds, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

"We're excited about the continued growth and recognition of the nClouds MSP practice," said Shaun Ritchie, CEO of nClouds. "Built on AWS, our managed services solutions provide customers with a secure, scalable infrastructure that is continuously cost-optimized. It is their platform for innovation, growth, and business agility."

In December 2022, nClouds was recognized as the No. 20 MSP on ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2022 ( ChannelE2E.com/top250 ).

The CRN MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at crn.com/msp500 .

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning, technology-enabled provider of cloud and DevOps services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable organizations to deliver innovation faster. nClouds provides services in the areas of modern cloud operations, DevOps, cloud migration, managed services, site reliability engineering (SRE), data and analytics, 24/7 support, and staff augmentation. The company is a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds.

Industry recognition (selected): CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2021–2023); ChannelE2E MSP 250 (2019–2022); CRN Fast Growth 150 – #10 Fastest-Growing IT Solution Provider in North America (2021) at 235%; HfS Research Hot Vendor 2018; and DevOps Dozen 2017 – Best New DevOps Solutions Company.

