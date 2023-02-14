Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Announces Exploration of Launching Music Distribution & Publishing Administration Service

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG), a leading music licensing and royalty management company, today announced its intention to explore the launch of a music distribution and publishing administration service. This new service will provide independent artists and music labels with a comprehensive solution for distributing and managing their music globally.

The music industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with the rise of streaming services and digital music consumption. This growth has created a demand for more efficient and streamlined solutions for music distribution and publishing administration. Music Licensing, Inc. aims to meet this demand by offering a comprehensive service that will make it easier for artists and labels to distribute their music and collect royalties from around the world.

"Music Licensing, Inc. has always been at the forefront of the music industry, providing innovative solutions for music licensing and royalty management," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "With the launch of our new music distribution and publishing administration service, we aim to continue this tradition and provide independent artists and music labels with the tools they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving music industry."

The launch of the music distribution and publishing administration service is expected to take place later this year, with a phased roll-out to selected markets. Music Licensing, Inc. will provide more information on the service and its availability in the coming months.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

