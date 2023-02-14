Highlight announces beta of next-generation product testing platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlight , the leading product intelligence platform, has announced they are beta testing the next generation of their product testing platform. Highlight's investments in a new and improved platform continue Highlight's track record of superior user experience, by ensuring product developers, marketers, and researchers are able to test their products quickly and efficiently, without sacrificing quality. The platform allows users to build a project in a matter of minutes and start receiving data within days of product launch- drastically reducing time to insight and delivering value at a fraction of the time of traditional methods.

Researchers can now spend less time worrying about tedious processes and more time focused on building better products.

Formally known as In-Home Usage Tests (IHUTs), in-home product tests are critical in collecting large-scale, nationally representative, product performance data. Unfortunately, analog testing methodologies have made these tests slow, expensive, and difficult to execute. Researchers are challenged by low completion rates, low-quality data, and poor visibility into the testing process. Since launching in January 2021, Highlight has boasted industry-leading 90% completion rates and made product testing easier for many of the world's biggest brands, including Nestlé , Proctor and Gamble , and Estée Lauder .

"The data from our beta testing is clear," says Ethan Kellough, Highlight's Co-Founder and Chief Product Technology Officer, "our new platform provides full visibility and transparency into physical product tests in a way that the industry has never seen. We're continuing to double down on giving product teams the tools and data to derisk their product development, and we can't wait to release this new platform to all of our customers."

About the new platform, Highlight's beta testers have positive things to say. "It's amazing to see the flexibility and the thoughtfulness," says one tester. Another tester remarked "This is absolutely fantastic… It's clean. It's clear. It makes sense."

By utilizing Highlight 's new and improved platform, product developers, marketers, brand managers, and innovation teams can navigate a simplified user interface to set up flexible and complex tests, helping them make better informed and data-driven decisions. Researchers can now spend less time worrying about tedious processes and more time focused on building better products.

