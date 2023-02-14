Edward Jones Recognized for Exceptional Training Program

Named a Training APEX Award Winner for 23 Consecutive Years

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 23rd consecutive year, Edward Jones has been recognized as a top training company, having been named to the 2023 Training APEX awards list by Training magazine. The award recognizes organizations worldwide that have the most successful learning and development programs. Edward Jones ranked No. 14, up 10 spots from last year.

Edward Jones. (PRNewsFoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewsfoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Edward Jones was recognized with a Best Practice Award for the firm's JonesSpark program, an internal crowdsourcing tool to engage associates firmwide to help generate ideas and prioritize solutions to complex challenges.

"We are intentional about investing in the learning, development and growth of our 50,000 associates," said Suzan McDaniel, Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer. "From mentorship and job shadow programs to new learning platforms that help associates build life skills, our training helps all associates unleash their full potential and serve our 8 million clients – helping them achieve financially what is most important to them."

The Training APEX award evaluation process considers the success of a company's overall training approach. Award criteria include training program and scope, budget, tuition reimbursement, infrastructure and delivery, evaluation and human resources.

Edward Jones' innovative training programs this year include:

Coaching Into Action – a coaching program for financial advisors to build business plans that help them better serve their clients and communities

Inclusion Business Coaching – a four-week accredited diversity coaching course that helps retain and develop diverse and women financial advisors

Save Yourself a Call – a training program that helps branch teams build knowledge in advance of year-end Required Minimum Distributions that clients must take from their IRA accounts and cuts down on call volume into the service center at peak times

Allyship for All – three one-hour workshops to appreciate the value and advantages of being an ally, recognize challenges others face and practice advocating for others

Unconscious Bias – a four-week course to help identify bias and recognize its impact, explore ways to face bias with courage and create a space where everyone is respected, included and valued

Company rankings for the Training APEX award were announced Feb. 13 at an awards gala during the 2023 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Training Magazine Training Apex Award 2000-2023, published January-March each year, data as of September of prior year, an application fee was required for consideration.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edward Jones